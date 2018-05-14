DuBOIS — Here are the results of Monday's District 9 Class AA Doubles Tournament held at DuBois Area High School. The district champ advances to play at the PIAA Championships, which will be held May 25-26 at the Hershey Racquet Club.
Team Key: Bradford - BR, Brockway - BW, Clearfield - CF, DuBois Central Catholic - DCC, Elk County Catholic - ECC, Johnsonburg - JB, Punxsutawney - P, St. Marys - SM.
First Round
Isaac Wortman-Ryan Newton (ECC) def. Weston Hrin-Nathan Bennett (BW), 10-0; Jared Lucas-Alex Barton (BR) def. Scott Lewis-dan Dillinger (JB), 10-5; Avery Rowles-Landon Rosinsky (CF) def. Haley Pettenati-Anne Latuska (DCC), 10-1; Joe Lewis-Copdy Schaberl (SM) def. Vincent Gigliotti-Braxton Sherry (P), 10-5.
Josh Salada-Anthony Esposito (BW) def. Kyler Rosinsky-Cruz Wright (CF), 10-4; Nick Daghir-Ross Martin (ECC) def. Nick Bliss-Kolton Mehalko (JB), 10-2; Adam Snyder-Zach Hart (SM) def. Brett Degolier-Joe Yaros (BR), 10-6; Garrett Fairman-Andrew Young (P) def. Grant Norman-Colin Barnett (DCC), 10-8;
Quarterfinals
Wortman-Newton (ECC) def. Lucas-Barton (BR), 10-1; Lewis-Schaberl (SM) def. Rowles-L. Rosinsky (CF), 11-10 (7-2); Salada-Esposito (BW) def. Daghir-Martin (ECC), 10-2; Snyder-Hart (SM) def. Fairman-Young (P), 10-2;
Semifinals
Wortman-Newton (ECC) def. Lewis-Schaberl (SM), 6-0, 6-2; Salada-Esposito (BW) def. Snyder-Hart (SM), 2-6, 6-3, 6-0.
Championship
Isaac Wortman-Ryan Newton (ECC) def. Josh Salada-Anthony Esposito (BW), 6-3. 6-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.