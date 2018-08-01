RIDGWAY — The calendar turned over to the month of August on Wednesday, meaning the fall high sports season is just a couple weeks away from getting into full swing with official practices and then games.
The first hint of fall sports came Wednesday, with the newly created District 9 Football League hosting its inaugural media day Wednesday morning at Aiello’s Cafe in Ridgway.
The Allegheny Mountain League (AML) held the event in recent years, but with the AML and Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference (KSAC) going by the wayside after last football, league officials expanded the media event to feature all the teams in new league.
Both the AML and KSAC voted on Oct. 18 of 2017 to dissolve to create the new District 9 Football League Association, which features 22 of the 24 football teams within D-9. DuBois and Clearfield are the only D-9 schools not in the new league, with the Beavers playing in Region 7 of the District 10 League and the Bison staying in the Mountain League.
The new District 9 League is broken down into a Large School Division and two Small Divisions — the North and South.
The Large School Division features Bradford, Brockway, Brookville, Clarion, Kane, Karns City, Moniteau, Punxsutawney, Ridgway and St. Marys.
Those 10 teams will play the rest of the division, giving everyone nine games and a Week 9, or 10th game in final week of the season, if they want to fill that date. One scrimmage only will be used across the entire new league.
The division is primarily the old KSAC Large School Division with the addition of Brockway, Bradford and Ridgway from the old AML South.
The new Small School South will be made up of Clarion-Limestone, Curwensville, Elk County Catholic, Keystone, Redbank Valley and Union/A-C Valley, while the North will have Cameron County, Coudersport, Otto-Eldred, Port Allegany, Sheffield and Smethport.
The teams Small School teams will play everyone in its division once plus four cross-over games with the other division.
The league’s coaches voted in a preseason poll for all three divisions, with the Top 3 teams revealed from that vote on Wednesday.
Brookville is the coaches’ preseason pick to win the Large School Division, followed by Clarion and Brookville.
In the Small South, Curwensville is the coaches’ pick to win the title, with Redbank Valley and Elk County Catholic coming in second and third, respectively.
Up North, Smethport is the preseason favorite. Otto-Eldred received the second-most votes, with Coudy being third.
All 22 teams in the new league are slated to kick off the season with games on Friday, Aug. 24.
