BROOKVILLE — Here are the current standings for the football postseason for the four classifications involving District 9 teams. All information is courtesy of District 9 football chairman Bob Tonkin. (Note: Any team can opt out of the playoffs if it secures a playoff spot if it chooses to do so.)

District 6-9 Class 4A

(Top 4 make playoffs)

Team;W;L;Points

Clearfield;4;0;420

Bellefonte;3;1;320

Juniata;2;2;180

DuBois;0;4;0

Bradford;0;4;0

Johnstown;0;4;0

District 5-8-9 Class 3A

(*Top 4 teams make playoffs)

Team;W;L;Points

Bedford;4;0;420

St. Marys;3;1;300

Perry;2;1;200

Westinghouse;1;3;130

Somerset;1;3;100

Punxsutawney;0;4;0

District 9 Class 2A

(Top 8 make playoffs)

Team;W;L;Points

Clarion;4;0;470

Kane;4;0;450

Ridgway;3;1;360

Brookville;3;1;330

Karns City;3;1;310

Keystone;3;1;300

Brockway;0;4;0

Moniteau;0;4;0

District 9 Class A

(Top 8 make playoffs)

Team;W;L;Points

Redbank Valley;4;0;470

Coudersport;3;0;350

Smethport;3;0;320

Union/ACV;3;1;320

Elk County Catholic;2;2;220

Port Allegany;1;3;110

Curwensville;1;3;100

Otto-Eldred;1;3;100

Cameron County;0;3;0

Sheffield;0;0;0

* There is a scenario in place should District 8 not have a team in Class 3A playoffs where the top two teams from Districts 5 and 9 would meet in semifinals before playing each other in sub-regional title game.

