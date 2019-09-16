BROOKVILLE — Here are the current standings for the football postseason for the four classifications involving District 9 teams. All information is courtesy of District 9 football chairman Bob Tonkin. (Note: Any team can opt out of the playoffs if it secures a playoff spot if it chooses to do so.)
District 6-9 Class 4A
(Top 4 make playoffs)
Team;W;L;Points
Clearfield;4;0;420
Bellefonte;3;1;320
Juniata;2;2;180
DuBois;0;4;0
Bradford;0;4;0
Johnstown;0;4;0
District 5-8-9 Class 3A
(*Top 4 teams make playoffs)
Team;W;L;Points
Bedford;4;0;420
St. Marys;3;1;300
Perry;2;1;200
Westinghouse;1;3;130
Somerset;1;3;100
Punxsutawney;0;4;0
District 9 Class 2A
(Top 8 make playoffs)
Team;W;L;Points
Clarion;4;0;470
Kane;4;0;450
Ridgway;3;1;360
Brookville;3;1;330
Karns City;3;1;310
Keystone;3;1;300
Brockway;0;4;0
Moniteau;0;4;0
District 9 Class A
(Top 8 make playoffs)
Team;W;L;Points
Redbank Valley;4;0;470
Coudersport;3;0;350
Smethport;3;0;320
Union/ACV;3;1;320
Elk County Catholic;2;2;220
Port Allegany;1;3;110
Curwensville;1;3;100
Otto-Eldred;1;3;100
Cameron County;0;3;0
Sheffield;0;0;0
* There is a scenario in place should District 8 not have a team in Class 3A playoffs where the top two teams from Districts 5 and 9 would meet in semifinals before playing each other in sub-regional title game.