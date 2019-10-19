The District 9 playoff soccer brackets were released Thursday, and when the postseasn gets underway Monday, 11 area teams will hit the pitch in hopes of capturing a district title.
On the boys’ side, four of the five teams entered in Class A hail from the Tri-County Area.
Defending champ Brockway is the top seed and awaits the winner of Monday’s quarterfinal contest that has fifth-seeded Elk County Catholic playing at fourth-seeded Redbank Valley at 6 p.m.
While a date has yet to be set for the Brockway semifinal game, the other Class A semi is slated for Monday, Oct. 28 and has second-seeded Clarion-Limestone battling third-seeded Coudersport at a site to be determined.
In Class AA, a semifinal doubleheader is set for Tuesday at Brockway’s Frank Varischetti Field.
Second-seeded Punxsutawney battles third-seeded Port Allegany in the opener at 5 p.m., with the 7 p.m. contest has top-seeded Karns City taking on fourth-seeded Kane.
A trio of teams make up the boys Class 3A field, with DuBois (No. 3 seed) taking on second-seeded Bradford in a semifinal game Monday at Brockway at 5:30 p.m.
The winner of that matchup battles top-seeded Clearfield in the championship game Thursday at Brockway at 6 p.m. Bradford is the defending D-9 Class 3A champ.
The girls Class A field features seven teams — four from the Tri-County Area.
Defending champ Brockway sits atop the bracket as the No. 1 seed and has a bye into the semifinals. The Lady Rovers await the winner of a Monday quarterfinal game that has fifth-seeded Port Allegany traveling to fourth-seeded Curwensville at 3:30 p.m.
On the other side of the Class A draw, third-seeded Redbank Valley welcomes sixth-seeded Kane (4 p.m. game) and No. 2 seed Forest Area entertains seventh-seeded ECC (3:30 p.m. game) on Monday.
In Class AA, a pair of semifinal games will take place Wednesday.
Top-seeded Karns City battles fourth-seeded Brookville at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m., while second-seeded St. Marys and third-seeded Clearfield meet at Brockway at 5:30 p.m.
Karns City is the defending Class AA champion.