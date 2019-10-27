We recently hit what some in the sports world like call “ the reason for the season,” with the postseason either already underway or about to start in most of the team sports.
District 9 titles have already been handed out in girls tennis and golf prior to last week, while Bradford captured the the Class 3A boys soccer title on Thursday. Saturday provided unusually nice weather conditions for the D-9 Cross Country Championships at Ridgway’s Francis S. Grandinetti Elementary School.
Up next is championship week for a majority of the soccer classifications as well as volleyball, with the start of the football postseason on the horizon on Friday.
DuBois will be the place to be early this week if you’re a soccer fan, as DAHS will host a pair of semifinal doubleheaders.
The boys Class A semifinals will be played this evening on the high school turf field, with second-seeded Clarion-Limestone taking on third-seeded Coudersport in the opener at 5 p.m.
The night cap features top-seeded Brockway vs. fifth-seeded Elk County Catholic at 7 p.m. The pair own a heated rivalry that usually produces, close, physical games.
The boys Class A title game will be played later in the week at location to be determined.
DuBois also will host a Class A girls semifinal twin-bill on Tuesday evening.
Top-seeded Brockway battles fourth-seeded Curwensville in the opener at 5 p.m., with No. 3 Redbank Valley taking on No. 7 ECC afterwards.
The girls Class A title game will also e played later in the week at location to be determined.
A pair of D-9 soccer titles will be handed out Wednesday at Brockway’s Varischetti Field.
The Karns City girls, the top seed in Class 2A, take on third-seeded Clearfield in the opening title tilt at 5 p.m., while the top-seeded Karns City boys play second-seeded Punxsutawney in the night cap slated for a 7 p.m. start.
If soccer isn’t you sport, the D-9 volleyball playoffs continue this week with games being held on four different days — a stretch the culminates with championship Saturday at St. Marys Area High School.
That day opens with the Class 2A title game at 11 a.m., with the Class 3A and Class A championship matches slated for 1 and 3 p.m., respectively.
Before that, Class A games will be featured on Tuesday and Thursday.
Tuesday features the quarterfinal round (all 6:30 p.m. starts) with the following games: No. 8 Johnsonburg at N0. 1 Elk County Catholic, No. 5 Oswayo Valley at No. 4 Cranberry, No. 7 Otto-Eldred at No. 2 Clarion and No. 11 DuBois Central Catholic at No. 3 A-C Valley, 6:30 p.m.
The winners battle in the semifinals for the right to play in the district finals, where both teams earn a berth to states.
in Class 2A volleyball, the semifinals are set for Wednesday, with No. 1 Brookville hosting No. 4 Moniteau and No. 2 Kane welcoming No. 3 Redbank Valley in 6:30 p.m. games. Only one team makes it to states in the classification.
Class 3A features a three-team bracket with two-time defending champ and No. 1 seed DuBois having a bye into Saturday’s final. The Lady Beavers await the winner of Tuesday’s semifinal that has second-seeded Punxsutawney hosting third-seeded Bradford.
Like 2A, only the champ in Class 3A moves on to states.
Prior to championship Saturday, the District 9 football playoffs kickoff Friday night with at least three games featuring local teams.
As for Sunday night, it was not known yet what day (Friday or Saturday) third-seeded St. Marys and second-seeded Westinghouse would play their District 5-8-9 Class 3A semifinal game at Cupples Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Closer to home on Friday, Elk County Catholic, Brookville and clearfield all have home playoff games at 7 p.m.
Elk County, the fourth seed in Class A, hosts Smethport at Dutch Country Stadium in a quarterfinal game, while third-seeded Brookville battles sixth-seeded Kane in Class 2A quarterfinal.
Keystone (No. 3) also hosts Karns City (No. 4) in another Class 2A quarterfinal Fridqy night.
As for Clearfield, the Bison are the No. 2 seed in the District 6-9 Class 4A playoffs and welcome third-seeded Juniata in a semifinal contest at the Bison Sports Complex.
So, there’s no shortage of game to attend this week if you’re a high school sports fan. If you’re a fan of the schools playing, get out and support your teams.
If you’re not, get out any way and catch a game or two. You might be surprised by what you see from some of the area’s individual athletes or teams as a whole.
q q q
Chris Wechtenhiser is the sports editor of the Courier Express and Tri-County Sunday newspapers. He can be reached at chrisw@thecourierexpress.com