Nate Sestina sat in his dorm room at University of Kentucky with plenty of time to reflect on his college basketball career.
Sure, the Bucknell graduate transfer had to take some online classes as he works toward his master’s degree in sports leadership. He did some workouts in his living room, and even went on a two-mile run through Lexington, Ky., which he called “a ghost town.”
Despite the disappointing — and premature — end to his one season with the Wildcats because of the coronavirus pandemic, the feeling Sestina most had during his time of reflection was grateful.
“I remember thinking how I wanted my career to go ... and it didn’t end up that way,” Sestina said. “I had such an amazing experience and career at Bucknell. I gained so many brothers.”
Sestina, a Cameron County High School graduate, spent four years at Bucknell, playing on two NCAA Tournament teams, before heading to Kentucky.
“Nate got to experience (the NCAA Tournament) a couple times,” Bucknell coach Nathan Davis said. “He got to experience being a basketball player at Kentucky. They were a team that had a good chance to make a deep run in the tournament, so it’s certainly disappointing. I think he’ll have memories that are a lot more positive than negative.”
Sestina agreed with that assessment, pointing to the relationships he made at Bucknell and the experience of playing in the SEC.
“I am so blessed and so lucky to be in the position that I’m in,” Sestina said. “I’m so family-oriented, and my family got to experience with me something everyone in America wants to do in playing for Kentucky — playing on national television, playing in Rupp Arena.”
Things didn’t go the way he planned, even when he got to Kentucky, as he had to miss part of the season due to an injury.
“My whole career was super unconventional,” Sestina said. “I didn’t want to get hurt at Kentucky. I was in the best shape of my life. I fell and landed weird and broke my wrist. That wasn’t in the plan.”
Part of the reason Sestina wanted to go to Kentucky was to improve as a basketball player, and he certainly did that.
“The difference in my game was night and day,” Sestina said. “Obviously my role was different, and the stage was bigger. I improved my body the most. I lost 26-28 pounds ... since being here. It’s incredible.”
That difference in Sestina’s physicality was apparent to Davis as he watched his former player on TV from hundreds of miles away.
Sestina averaged 5.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game for Kentucky, which went 25-6 overall and 15-3 in SEC play.
“What he did was he gave us a little combination of a Derek Willis — that last year as a stretch-4 — but he had some physical strength that he could get rebounds in traffic, and that toughness of an older player,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said, “how he took care of himself, how he trained, how he was in the locker room, how he led by example more than anything else, and being a great guy.”
Willis played for Kentucky from 2013-17.
End of the line
Sestina and his Wildcat teammates were in Nashville, Tenn., for the SEC Tournament when the conference tournament was canceled. On the bus ride back to Lexington, they heard the news that the NCAA Tournament was also canceled.
Four and a half years later, Sestina’s college career came to an end by playing five-on-five pick-up basketball with his Kentucky teammates in an empty arena.
Playing with and against his teammates made Sestina think back to a similar experience.
The NCAA has granted an extra year of eligibility to spring athletes, who had their seasons canceled due to the pandemic. Calipari said he thought a similar extra year was unlikely for winter athletes.
Next for Sestina
For now, Sestina is focused on his schoolwork and staying in shape.
He said he wants to finish his master’s degree, but playing professional basketball is the next goal.
Sestina will need only two more courses after this semester to finish his degree.
With leagues around the world postponed or canceled, and workouts with prospective teams up in the air, Sestina is dealing with a lot of uncertainty.
Sestina has talked to several former teammates about their experiences playing professional basketball both in Europe and in the NBA Summer League.