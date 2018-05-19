BROOKVILLE — Here are the results from Friday’s District 9 Class AA Track and Field Championships held at Brookville Area High School. Top two finishers in each event plus any athletes who meet state qualifying standard (SQS) advance to the PIAA Championships this Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University. **Indicates meet record. *Indicates other state qualifiers.
BOYS
Team standings and Key
Brookville (BK), 115.16; 2. Elk Co. Catholic (ECC), 60; 3. Moniteau (M), 54; 4. Clarion (C), 53; 5. Kane (K), 39; 6. Otto-Eldred (OE), 35.16; 7. Johnsonburg (J), 32.16; 8. Smethport (S), 27.16; 9. Coudersport (CO), 26.66; 10. Clarion-Limestone (CL), 20; 11. Keystone (KY), 19; 12. Karns City (KC), 18; 13. St. Marys (SM), 16; 14. DuBois CC (DCC), 13; 15. Port Allegany (PA), 12; 16. Redbank Valley (RBV), 10; 17. North Clarion (NC), 2.16; 18. Cranberry (CR), 2; 19. Northern Potter (NP), 1; 20. Sheffield (SH), 0.50.
Individual Results
4x800 relay: 1. Elk Co. Catholic (Logan Hoffman, Jacob Carnovale, Ben Hoffman, Matthew Dippold), 8:14.70; 2. Smethport, 8:19.48; 3. Clarion, 8:25.56; 4. Coudersport, 9:09.3; 5. St. Marys, 9:10.13; 6. Brookville, 9:13.1.
110 hurdles: 1. Jacob Patton, M, 15.53; 2. Dillon Olson, BKV, 15.65; 3. Austin Newcomb, CL, 16.24; 4. Addison Singleton, BKV, 16.5; Cameron Hooven, BKV, 17.08. DQ: Noah Vokes, DCC.
100 dash: 1. Ian Thrush, BKV, 11.31; 2. Brendan Zerfoss, C, 11.42; 3. Jacob Koss, ECC, 11.43; 4. Bryan Dworek, BKV, 11.49; 5. Noah Vokes, DCC, 11.69; 6. Marshall Powers, C, 11.95.
1,600 run: 1. Matt Dippold, ECC, 4:34.48; 2. Ethan Brentham, BKV, 4:35.55; 3. Jacob Carnovale, 4:41.31; 4. Tristan Amell, CO, 4:43.76; 5. Daniel Fisher, CR, 4:44.76; 6. Jonny Ritsick DCC, 4:51.42.
4x100 relay: 1. Brookville (Jack Krug, Bryan Dworek, Ian Thrush, John Frank), 43.19; 2. Johnsonburg, 44.38; 3. Elk Co. Catholic, 44.55; 4. Karns City, 45.01; 5. Port Allegany, 45.1; 6. North Clarion, 45.28.
400 dash: 1. Brendan Zerfoss, C, 50.28; 2. Hunter Jones, KC, 50.74; 3. Raymond Maze, K, 51.73; 4. Bryce Baker, PA, 52.37; 5. Kyle Kerle, CL, 53.0; 6. Aaron Hinton, JB, 53.14.
800 run: 1. Christian Tanner, S, 1:58.74; 2. Linkin Nichols, DCC, 2:00.06; 3. Emmanuel McLean, M, 2:02.01; 4. Austin Hummel, C, 2:02.81; 5. Derek Keglovits, CO, 2:06.66; 6. Steven Fawcett, M, 2:07.27.
300 hurdles: 1. Jacob Patton, M, 39.68; 2. Brody Coleman, KY, 40.33; *3. Dillon Olson, BKV, 40.41; 4. Marshall Powers, C, 41.14; 5. Gunnar Fryzlewicz, K, 41.99; 6. Ethan McDeavitt, M, 42.38.
200 dash: 1. Brendan Zerfoss, C, 22.27; 2. Ian Thrush, BKV, 22.34; 3. Bryan Dworek, 23.00; 4. Bryce Baker, PA, 23.15; 5. Jack Krug, BKV, 23.49; 6. Raymond Maze, K, 23.6.
3,200 run: 1. Ben Hoffman, ECC, 9:56.14; 2. Darion Gregory, ECC, S, 10:00.73; 3. Tristan Amell, CO, 10:13.87; 4. Nathaniel Lerch, C, 10:16.43; 5. Ethan Brentham, BKV, 10:16.97; 6. Holden Cowburn, NP, 10:33.78.
4x400 relay: 1. Brookville (Dillon Olson, Jack Krug, Ian Thrush, John Frank), 3:26.92; 2. Elk Co. Catholic, 3:30.7; 3. Clarion, 3:32.1; 4. Karns City, 3:32.89; 5. Clarion-Limestone, 3:37.36; 6. St. Marys, 3:38.31.
Pole Vault: 1. Teddy Race, K, 13-0; 2. Kyle Norling, M, 12-6; 3. David Kudrick, CO, 12-0; 4. Aaron Hottel, K, 12-0; 5. Trey Stiles, PA, 12-0; 6. Nathan McAnany, SM, 12-0.
High jump: 1. Sam Hetrick, RBV, 6-2; T2. De-Angelo Coffey, BKV, 6-0; T2. Anthony Cortina, SM, 6-0; T4. Seth Berlin, NC, 5-10; T4. Cameron Hooven, BKV, 5-10; T6. Josie Benninger, JB, 4-10; T6. Camryn Thomas, OE, 4-10.
Long jump: 1. Bryan Dworek, BKV, 21-5.5; 2. De-Angelo Coffey, BKV, 21-3.75; 3. Jesse Bennett, OE, 21-0.75; 4. Dylan Close, OE, 20-10.5; 5. David Burd, CO, 20-8.25; 6. Brody Coleman, KY, 20-4.75.
Triple jump: 1. Brody Coleman, KY, 43-10; 2. Jesse Bennett, OE, 43-2.75; 3. De-Angelo Coffey, BKV, 42-5.75; 4. Dylan Close, OE, 41-11; 5. Noah Vokes, DCC, 41-1.75; 6. Jared Green, CO, 41-0.
Shot put: 1. Bailey Blint, K, 51-2.75; 2. Max Cowan, JB, 49-3.75; 3. Ryan Heller, M, 48-9.25; 4. Jordan Sherwood, OE, 44-8.25; 5. Mason Nolan, KC, 43-5.5; 6. Alex Agosti, SM, 41-8.25.
Discus: 1. James Parenti, M, 158-0; 2. Drew Kilhoffer, JB, 156-4; *3. Bailey Blint, K, 152-10; *4. Adam Park, SM, 152-0; 5. Ryan Heller, M, 136-4; 6. Jordan Sherwood, OE, 135-0.
Javelin: 1. Riley Hummell, CL, 182-5; 2. Dylan Close, OE, 180-1; 3. Jake Zimmerman, JB, 167-8; 4. Raivis Bobby, ECC, 149-4; 5. Kyle MacBeth, BKV, 146-7.
GIRLS
Team Standings and Key
Elk Co. Catholic (ECC), 72; 2. Johnsonburg (J), 64.5; 3. Punxsutawney (P), 52.5; 4. Brookville (BKV), 49; 5. Kane (K), 48; 6. Oswayo Valley (OV), 46; 7. Coudersport (CO), 36; 8. Karns City (KC), 34; 9. Clarion (C), 30; 9. A-C Valley (ACV), 30; 11. Moniteau (M), 22; 12. Cranberry (CR), 17; 13. North Clarion (NC), 15; 14. Keystone (KY), 8.5; 15. Cameron County (CC), 8; 15. Northern Potter (NP), 8; 17. Redbank Valley (RBV), 7; 18. Clarion-Limestone (CL), 6; 19. Port Allegany (PA), 4; 20. Otto-Eldred (OE), 0.5.
Individual Results
4x800 relay: 1. Elk Co. Catholic (Hannah Lenze, Abby Bonfardin, Maddie Kear, Chelsea Hunt), 10:07.84; Punxsutawney; 10:17.27; 3. Kane, 10:20.87; 4. Karns City, 10:46.8; 5. Cranberry, 10:57.55; 6. Redbank Valley, 11:04.92.
100 hurdles: 1. Emma Fox, ACV, 16.46; 2. Brooke Quairiere, BKV, 16.65; 3. Makena Nesbitt, PXY, 17.92; 4. Taylor Newton, ECC, 17.98; 5. Jordan Bundy, JB, 18.26; 6. Ciera Manross, NC, 18.31.
100 dash: 1. Olivia Sorg, ECC, 13.06; 2. Faith Coole, OV, 13.22; 3. Emma Fox, ACV, 13.25; 4. Madeline Cowan, JB, 13.32; 5. Morgan Johnson, BKV, 13.36; 6. Madison Johnson, BKV, 13.47.
1,600 run: 1. Rebecca Pennington, KC, 5:23.98; 2. Hannah Lenze, ECC, 5:38.84; 3. Lauren Varsek, CR, 5:43.74; 4. Taylor Geer, KY, 5:48.59; 5. Olivia Roberts, PXY, 5:49.37; 6. Emma Fiscus, BKV, 5:52.93.
4x100 relay: 1. Johnsonburg (Madeline Cowan, Cassidy King, Evelyn Cobaugh, Amanda Williams), 50.62; 2. Oswayo Valley, 50.79; 3. Brookville, 50.82; 4. Redbank Valley, 52.81; 5. Elk Co. Catholic, 52.97; 6. Clarion-Limestone, 53.09.
400 dash: 1. Kate Horner, PXY, 1:01.84; 2. Dana Dubots, CO, 1:01.88; 3. Evelyn Cobaugh, JB, 1:02.04; 4. Hannah Knoll, KC, 1:04.07; 5. Carley Shick, RBV, 1:04.27; 6. Anna Kennemuth, CL, 1:06.94.
300 hurdles: 1. Emma Fox, ACV, 48.05; 2. Dani MacBeth, BKV, 48.58; 3. Caitlin O’Hara, K, 49.03; 4. Catherine Cerroni, ECC, 50.94; 5. Tayinna Johnson, M, 50.96; 6. Rachel Greeley, CL, 51.54.
800 run: 1. Amanda Williams, JB, 2:27.32; 2. Phylicia Hockman, C, 2:27.6.; 3. Tianna Bowser, CO, 2:28.39; 4. Emily Peterson, K, 2:31.35; 5. Tifany Berry, CR, 2:33.7; 6. Madison Koza, K, 2:36.36.
200 dash: 1. Sara McKean, OV, 26.8; 2. Olivia Sorg, ECC, 27.14; 3. Madeline Cowan, JB, 27.56; 4. Emma Fox, ACV, 27.75; 5. Kyara Girvan, C, 28.5; Lauren Stimaker, CO, 28.78.
3,200 run: 1. Rebecca Pennington, KC, 11:29.84; 2. Amanda Ford, NP, 12:05.58; 3. Lauren Varsek, CR, 12:34.36; 4. Taylor Geer, KY, 12:36.25; 5. Chelsea Hunt, ECC, 12:36.25; 6. Kalynne Ziegler, CR, 13:00.91.
4x400 relay: 1. Brookville (Rylee Stancliffe, Madison Johnson, Morgan Johnson, Dani MacBeth), 4:10.35; 2. Elk Co. Catholic, 4:13.12; 3. Coudersport, 4:18.46; 4. Johnsonburg, 4:18.46; 5. Karns City, 4:25.93; 6. Kane, 4:25.93.
Pole Vault: **1. Kendall Grossman, M, 11-4; 2. Laken Lewis, C, 11-0; *3. Mattisen Drake, BKV, 10-6; *4. Mauley Fox, PA, 10-6; 5. Abby Reed, CL, 9-0; 6. Jessica Cotton, KY, and Makena Nesbitt, PXY, 8-6.
High jump: **1. Taylor Newton, ECC, 5-6; 2. Leah Miller, PXY, 5-4; *3. Audri Marconi, K, 5-2; *4. Lexi Lauer, C, 5-2; 5. Laken Lewis, C, 5-0; 6. Josie Benninger, JB, and Camryn Thomas, OE, 4-10.
Long jump: 1. Sara McKean, OV, 17-7.25; 2. Cassidy King, JB, 17-2; 3. Madison Johnson, BKV, 16-7.25; 4. Laken Lewis, C, 16-3; 5. Erica DeLullo, JB, 15-10.5; 6. Dani MacBeth, BKV, 15-10.
Triple jump: 1. Sara McKean, OV, 36-5.5; 2. Kamme Guisto, CC, 35-0; 3. Cassidy King, JB, 34-6.5; 4. Sam Dyson, PXY, 34-2.5; 5. Laken Lewis, C, 34-1.75; 6. Abby Reed, CL, 33-1.5.
Shot put: 1. Tori Obenrader, NC, 41-6.75; 2. Trinity Clark, K, 37-8.5; *3. Sam Dyson, PXY, 37-1.5; *4. Lanie Cobb, CO, 36-11.5; 5. Samantha Fedus, ECC, 36-2.5; 6. Cambrie Campbell, M, 35-5.5.
Discus: 1. Adrian Page, CO, 137-6; 2. Sam Dyson, PXY, 130-4; *3. Trinity Clark, K, 126-4; *4. Shaney Sheesman, KC, 117-8; *5. Tori Obenrader, NC, 115-11; *6. Cambrie Campbell, M, 113-2.
Javelin: 1. Trinity Clark, K, 150-8; 2. Cambrie Campbell, M, 145-5; *3. Skylar Sherry, JB, 133-5; *4. Alicia Fritz, ECC, 129-3; *5. Tori Obenrader, NC, 126-6; 6. Adrian Page, CO, 117-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.