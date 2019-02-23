District 9 Class AA Tournament
Team Standings and Key
1. Brockway, BKW, 171.5. 2. Kane, K, 162.5. 3. Brookville, BKV, 135, 4. Port Allegany, PA, 127.5. 5. Redbank Valley, RBV, 126. 6. Johnsonburg, JB, 92.5. 7. Curwensville, CU, 59. 8. Sheffield, SH, 50. 9. Coudersport, CO, 39,. 10. Clarion, C, 28. 11. Oswayo Valley, OV, 27.5. 12. Ridgway, R, 26. 13. Cameron County, CC, 10.
Preliminary Round
126—Parker Fleming, BKV, pinned Chris Davis, CO, 0:45. Sawyer Prince, OV, pinned Curtis Barner, K, 0:40.
132—Garret Park, BKW, pinned Eryn Hrieg, CC, 0:21. Nolan Shaffer, J, maj. dec. Gage Aldrich, OV, 4-2. Luke Tomaski, R, dec. Cooper Traister, SH, 4-2.
138—Dalton Stahli, J, pinned Adam Straw, CU, 2:28. Tino Inzana, BKW, pinned Wyatt Morales, CO, 0:35.
145—Dalton Bish, RV, dec. Conner Ryckman, BKW, 8-6 SV.
152—Cutter Boggess, CL, dec. Isaak Baumgarner, PA, 8-2. Jacob Wicket, R, pinned Michael Hewitt, OV, 0:15. Linkin Nichols, BKW, maj. dec. Landon Mead, SH, 10-0.
160—Alec English, K, tech fall Donavan Edmonds, CL, 15-0, 4:07. Alex Sanderson, PA, pinned Joe Donato, SH, 0:24.
170—Caleb Pifer, CC, pinned Peyton Means, CL, 1:13. Ethan Finch, SH, pinned Colton Bartley, RV, 1:39. Jake McCracken, CU, pinned Dylan Hajzus, CO, 2:26.
195—Dominic Cartwright, K, pinned Gage Roos, CU, 0:38. Tyler VanTassel, CL, pinned Jake Davidson, SH, 1:40.
Quarterfinals
106—Owen Reinsel, BKV, pinned Gavin Fehlman, SFH, 0:19. Ridge Cook, RV, tech fall Alex Bechakas, K, 18-3, 4:42. Mark Palmer, BKW, pinned Derek Peterson, J, 3:05. Bryent Johnson, PA, pinned Jacob Carfley, CU, 1:33.
113—Dillon Illerbrun, K, pinned Ben Cornish, CO, 0:21.
120—Logan Dehner, CL, pinned Zane Malogrino, OV, 0:28. Braedon Johnson, PA, tech fall Josh Popson, BKV, 22-4, 6:00. Harley Morris, K, pinned Dom Inzana, BKW, 3:12.
126—Anthony Glasl, BKW, tech fall Caden Smead, SH, 15-0, 2:54. Parker Fleming, BKV, dec. Isaiah Caden, PA, 7-2. Mason Songer, RV, pinned Gary Emerick, R, 1:48. Blake Passarelli, CU, pinned Sawyer Prince, OV, 1:55.
132—Ethan Wiant, RV, pinned Dylan Kelly, CO, 1:15. Eli Petruzzi, PA, pinned Garret Park, BKW, 1:28. Nolan Shaffer, J, dec. Luke Tomaski, R, 6-2 SV. Cabe Park, BKV, dec. Colton Zacherl, CL, 9-5.
138—Dalton Stahli, J, dec. Wyatt Kulil, BKV, 12-6. Noah Blankenship, K, pinned Patrick Rounsville, OV, 4:43. Hunter Martz, RV, dec. Montgomery, Tanner, PA, 9-8. Tino Inzana, BKW, pinned Kevin Marfink, SH, 3:08.
145—Isaac Smoker, PA, pinned Guy Dunn, CO, 0:55. Cameron Marciniak, J, dec. Cody Hetrick, BKV, 7-4. Zach Holland, CU, pinned Jacob Dishon, SH, 1:40. Colton Gietier, OV, pinned Dalton Bish, RV, 0:48.
152—Cole Casilo, J, maj. dec. Duane Brady, CU, 12-3. Jacob Wickert, R, dec. Jacob Cable, BKV, 3-2. Cutter Boggess, CL. pinned Linkin Nichols, BKW, 2:57. Aiden Hulings, K, pinned Caleb Snyder, RV, 0:47.
160—Alec English, K, pinned Wendell O’brien, CC, 2:34. Cole Bressler, CU, pinned Noah Anderson, RV, 2:39. Isaac Zimmerman, J, pinned Alex Sanderson, PA, 4:18. Noah Bash, BKW, dec. Wyatt Griffin, BKV, 11-4.
170—Elliot Park, BKV, pinned Caleb Pifer, CC, 1:27. Ethan Finch, SH, dec. Derek Kallenborn, PA, 6-4. Cameron Whisner, K, dec. Andrew Hickman, BKW, 4-0. Tyler Watts, J, dec. Jake McCracken, CU, 3-2.
182—Garrett McClintick, BKW, pinned Matthew Fleniken, CO, 0:19. Dalton Distrola, PA, maj. dec. Christian Krug, J, 9-0. Braden Macbeth, BKV, dec. Hudson Martz, RV, 3-2. Teddy Race, K, maj. dec. Camden Boggess, CL, 8-0.
195—Eric Johnson, BKW, maj. dec. Nathan Taylor, BKV, 14-0. Aiden Gardner, RV, pinned Dominic Cartwright, K, 1:29. Justin Young, PA, maj. dec. Tyler VanTassel, CL, 8-0. Elijah Ayers, CO, pinned Matt Berger, J, 0:25.
220—Justin Smith, BKW, dec. Michael Vandegrift, OV, 8-7. Tanner Labenne, BKV, pinned Maximus Ehrensberger, R, 5:45. Ty Stahli, K, pinned Alec McGarry, CU, 2:54. Cale Ayers, CO, pinned Maximus Thomas, SH, 0:44.
285—Colby Whitehill, BKV, pinned Nick Carinci, PA, 0:08. Shawn Nystrom, K, pinned Zack Kellerman, CL, 0:41. Hayden Thompson, BKW, dec. Kobe Bonnano, RV, 4-1 UTB. Nick Knowles, SH, pinned Timmy Hasselman, CC, 3:03.
First-Round Consolations
132—Aldrich, OV, dec. C. Traister, SH, 11-10.
152—Baumgarner, PA, dec. Mead, SH, 6-2.
Second-Round Consolations
126—Emerick, R, dec. Davis, CO, 4-0. Smead, SH, pinned Barner, K, 4:58.
132—L. Tomaski, R, pinned Hrieg, CC, 0:23. Aldrich, OV, pinned G. Park, BKW, 4:20.
138—Rounsville, OV, pinned Morales, CO, 1:54. M. Tanner, PA, pinned Straw, CU, 2:47.
145—Ryckman, BKW, dec. Dunn, CO, 1-0.
152—Nichols, BKW, pinned hEWITT, OV, 3:08. Cable, BKV, dec. I. Baumgarner, PA, 3-1.
160—Griffin, BKV, pinned Edmonds, CL, 2:15. Donato, SH, forfeit over Anderson, RV.
170—McCracken, CU, pinned Means, CL, 0:35. Hickman, BKW, pinned Bartley, RV, 1:51. Pifer, CC, pinned Hajzus, CO, 0:29.
195—VanTassel, CL, pinned Roos, CU, 0:51. Davidson, SH, dec. Cartwright, K, 5-1. SV.
Semifinals
106—Reinsel, BKV, pinned Cook, RBV, :13; Johnson, PA, dec. Palmer, BW, 9-5.
113—Vollmer, PA, pinned Illerbrun, K, 5:17; Rupp, RBV, dec. Walter, BKV, 3-2.
120—Johnson, PA, dec. Dehner, C, 8-2; Morris, K, dec. Altobelli, 9-6.
126—Glasl, BW, tech. fall Fleming, BKV, 15-0, 4:00; Passarelli, CU, dec. Songer, RBV, 3-1, SV.
132—Wiant, RBV, pinned Petruzzi, PA, 2:20; Shaffer, JB, won by inj. default over C. Park (BKV), 1:24.
138—Blankenship, K, pinned Stahli, JB, 3:54; Martz, RBV, dec. Inzana, BW, 8-3.
145—Smoker, PA, maj. dec. Marciniak, JB, 9-1; Holland, CU, dec. Gietler, OV, 3-2.
152—Casilio, JB, dec. Wickett, R, 6-2; Hulings, K, pinned Boggess, C, 1:56.
160—English, K, pinned Bressler, CU, 2:43; Bash, BW, pinned Zimmerman, JB, 5:18.
170—Finch, SH, dec. Park, BKV, 5-3, SV; Watts, JB, dec. Whisner, K, 2-1.
182—McClintick, BW, tech. fall Distrola, PA, 16-0, 3:44; MacBeth, BKV, dec. Race, K, 5-4.
195—Johnson, BW, dec. Gardner, RBV, 6-3; Young, PA, dec. Ayers, CO, 8-4.
220—Stahli, K, dec. Ayers, CO, 6-2; LaBenne, BKV, pinned Smith, BW, 1:50.
HWT—Whitehill, BKV, pinned Nystrom, K, :41; Thompson, BW, pinned Knowles, SH, 2:23.
Consolation Quarterfinals
106—Bechakas, K, pinned Fehlman, SH, :45; Peterson, JB, dec. Carfley, CU, 2-0.
120—Popson, BKV, pinned Malogrino, OV, 4:07; Inzana, BW, pinned Norlin, JB, 3:25.
126—Emerick, R, maj. dec. Prince, OV, 9-0; Caden, PA, dec. Smead, SH, 2-1.
132—Tomaski, R, pinned Zacherl, C, 2:42; Kelly, CO, dec. Aldrich, OV, 3-2.
138—Tanner, PA, pinned Marfink, SH, 2:55; Kulik, BKV, pinned Inzana, BW, :54.
145—Bish, RBV, won by med. forfeit over Dishon, SH; Hetrick, BKV, pinned Ryckman, BW, 3:58.
152—Nichols, PA, dec. Snyder, RBV, 5-1; Cable, BKV, dec. Brady, CU, 2-0, SV.
160—Griffin, BKV, dec. Sanderson, PA, 9-7; O’Brien, CC, pinned Donato, SH, 1:25.
170—Hickman, BW, dec. McCracken, CU, 4-3; Kallenborn, PA, pinned Pifer, CC, 2:52.
182—Krug, JB, pinned Fleniken, CO, :35; Martz, RBV, pinned Boggess, 3:42.
195—VanTassel, C, pinned Berger, JB, 2:26; Taylor, BKV, pinned Davidson, SH, 1:23.
220—Thomas, SH, pinned McGarry, CU, 2:52; Ehrensberger, R, dec. Vandergrift, OV, 3-1.
HWT—Kellerman, C, pinned Carinci, PA, 1:37; Bonanno, RBV, pinned Hassleman, CC, 7:00.
Consolation Semifinals
106—Palmer, BW, pinned Bechakas, K, :46; Cook, RBV, dec. Peterson, JB 5-0.
113—Walter, BKV, pinned Cornish, CO, :14.
120—Altobelli, RBV, pinned Popson, BKV, 3:12; D. Inzana, BW, dec. Dehner, C, 4-2, SV.
126—Fleming, BKV, dec. Emerick, R, 7-2; Songer, RBV, maj. dec. Caden, PA, 10-2.
132—Petruzzi, PA, pinned Tomaski, R, 2:18; Kelly, CO, won by medical forfeit over Park, BKV.
138—Stahli, JB, pinned Tanner, PA, :49; T. Inzana, BW, dec. Kulik, BKV, 4-3.
145—Bish, RBV, dec. Marciniak, JB, 2-1; Gietler, OV, maj. dec. Hetrick, BKV, 12-3.
152—Wickett, R, dec. Nichols, BW, 7-1; Cable, BKV, dec. Boggess, C, 5-4.
160—Bressler, CU, maj. dec. Griffin, BKV, 11-0; Zimmerman, JB, tech. fall O’Brien, CC, 17-2, 4:17.
170—Hickman, BW, pinned E. Park, BKV, 1:58; Whisner, K, dec. Kallenborn, PA, 10-5.
182—Race, K, pinned Krug, JB, 3:36; Martz, RBV, dec. Distrola, PA, 6-5.
195—VanTassel, C, dec. Gardner, RBV, 2-1; Ayers, CO, dec. Taylor, BVK, 9-2.
220—Smith, BW, pinned Thomas, SH, 1:50; Ayers, CO, pinned Ehrensberger, R, 2:49.
HWT—Knowles, SH, pinned Kellerman, C, 3:14; Nystrom, K, dec. Bonanno, RBV, 4-3.
CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS
106—Owen Reinsel, BKV, dec. Bryent Johnson, PA, 8-2.
113—Trenten Rupp, RBV, dec. Reese Vollmer, PA, 10-3.
120—Braedon Johnson, PA, pinned Harley Morris, K, 4:21.
126—Anthony Glasl, BW, dec. Blake Passarelli, CU, 2-2, UTB.
132—Ethan Wiant, RBV, pinned Nolan Shaffer, JB, 3:42.
138—Noah Blankenship, K, won by injury default over Hunter Martz, RBV, 2:37.
145—Zach Holland, CU, dec. Isaac Smoker, PA, 2-1.
152—Aiden Hulings, K, dec. Cole Casilio, JB, 8-3.
160—Alec English, K, dec. Noah Bash, BW, 7-0.
170—Ethan Finch, SH, dec. Tyler Watts, JB, 8-5.
182—Garrett McClintick, BW, dec. Braden MacBeth, BKV, 6-0.
195—Eric Johnson, BW, dec. Justin Young, PA, 9-6.
220—Ty Stahli, K, dec. Tanner LaBenne, BKV, 4-2.
HWT—Colby Whitehill, BKV, pinned Hayden Thompson, BW, :46.
CONSOLATION FINALS
106—Mark Palmer, BW, maj. dec. Ridge Cook, RBV, 9-1.
113—Cayden Walter, BKV, dec. Dillon Illerbrun, K, 7-3.
120—Brayden Altobell, RBV, dec. Dom Inzana, BW, 4-2.
126—Mason Songer, RBV, tech. fall Parker Fleming, BKV, 18-2, 4:18.
132—Eli Petruzzi, PA, pinned Dylan Kelly, CO, 2:14.
138—Tino Inzana, BW, dec. Dalton Stahli, JB, 5-2.
145—Colton Gietler, PA, tech. fall Dalton Bish, RBV, 23-6, 4:30.
152—Jake Wickett, R, dec. Jacob Cable, BKV, 2-1, UTB.
160—Isaac Zimmerman, JB, pinned Cole Bressler, CU, 2:47.
170—Cameron Whisner, K, dec. Andrew Hickman, BW, 4-2.
182—Teddy Race, K, pinned Hudson Martz, RBV, 4:36.
195—Eli Ayers, CO, dec. Tyler Van Tassel, C, 6-0.
220—Cale Ayers, CO, pinned Justin Smith, BW, 2:07.
HWT—Nick Knowles, SH, pinned Shawn Nystrom, K, 2:22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.