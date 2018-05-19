BROOKVILLE — Here are the results from Friday’s District 9 Class AAA Track and Field Championships held at Brookville Area High School. Top two finishers in each event plus any athletes who meet state qualifying standard (SQS) advance to the PIAA Championships this Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University. *Indicates meet record.
BOYS
Team Standings and Key
1. Bradford (BR) 92.5, 2. Punxsutawney (P) 78, 3. DuBois (D) 57, 4. Clearfield 50.5.
Individual Results
4x800 relay - 1. Punxsy (Owen Bartlebaugh, Emmet Jamieson, Andrew Wehrle, Matthew Wehrle), 8:28.49; 2. DuBois, 8:35.865; 3. Bradford, 8:45.81.
110 hurdles - 1. Matthew Stafford (BR), 15.64; 2. Jaron Ambrose (BR), 15.64; 3. Bayden Lyle (P), 16.16; 4. Dylan Phillips (BR), 17.05; 5. Ty Knarr (P), 17.12.
100 dash - 1. Antonio Stello (P), 11.62; 2. Kenny Garvey (D), 11.65; 3. Trevor Franek (C), 11.84; 4. Zach Henery (D), 11.90; 5. Donny Pattison (BR), 11.97.
1,600 run - 1. Logan Caruso (BR), 4:37.23; 2. Andrew Wehrle (P), 4:47.67; 3. Kaleb Stevens (D), 4:55.13; 4. Jeremiah Vezza (C), 5:01.72l 5. Ethan May (P), 5:03.53).
400 dash - 1. Trevor Franek (C), 52.18; 2. Michael Bosworth (BR) 52.60; 3. Derek Sunafrank (BR), 53.49; 4. Logan Firanski (C). 53.59; 5. Layton Yarus (D), 55.24.
4x100 relay - 1. Punxsy (Bayden Lyle, Jake Pearce, Alex Gianvito, Antonio Stello), 43.70; 2. Bradfrod, 43.76; 3. Clearfield, 45.16.; DuBois (DQ).
300 hurdles - 1. Jaron Ambrose (BR), 41.26; 2. Bayden Lyle (P), 42.48; 3. Ty Knarr (P), 43.59; 4. Pratan Steiner (C), 43.95; 5. Brenden Sunaders (D), 44.09.
800 run - 1. Matthew Wehrle (P), 2:02.18; 2. Andrew Boyle (D), 2:06.98; 3. Andrew Wehrle (P), 2:08.21; 4. Tyler Kraft (BR), 2:11.30; 5. Emmet Jamieson (P), 2:11.90.
200 dash J 1. Kenny Garvey (D), 23.49; 2. Matthew Stafford (BR), 23.90; 3. Donny Pattison (BR), 24.07; 4. Jake Pearce (P), 24.25; 5. Zach Henery (D), 24.78.
3,200 run - 1. Owen Bartebaugh (P), 10:07.58; 2. Logan Caruso (BR), 10:17.78; 3. Jeremiah Vezza (C), 10:51.59; 4. Ethan May (P), 10:56.79; 5. Kaleb Stevens (D), 11:02.67.
4x400 relay - 1. Punxsy (Jake Pearce, Ty Knarr, Alex Gianvito, Matthew Wehrle), 3;31.90; 2. Bradford, 3:33.17; 3. Clearfield, 3:36.08
Shot put - 1. *John Eakin (BR), 61-6 3/4; 2. Matthew Greenblatt (P), 45-4; 3. Zane Inguagiato (C), 44-7 1/2; 4. Riley Barnett (D), 41-5 1/2; 5. Ryan Whittemore (BR), 39-8 1/2.
Discus - 1. John Eakin (BR), 147-0; 2. Ryan Whittemore (BR), 139-3; 3. Grady Yarger (C), 123-2; 4. Jacob Bellerillo (P), 116-0; 5. Zane Inguagiato (C), 108-3.
Javelin - 1. Grady Yarger (C), 161-7; 2. Riley Barnett (D), 157-3; 3. Ryan Whittemore (BR), 150-0; 4. Brandon Connor (D), 134-11; 5. Cole Meighen (D), 133-10.
Triple jump - 1. Taye Lynch (C), 42-7 3/4; 2. Jordan Meinert (D), 39-10 1/2; 3. Steven Knowlton (BR), 39-2 3/4; 4. Ian Billotte (C), 38-1 1/2; 5. Nathan Blauser (BR), 38-0 1/3.
Long jump - 1. Jordan Meinert (D), 20-6; 2. Bayden Lyle (P), 19-10; 3. Kyle Hopson (D), 19-6; 4. Steven Kellam (BR), 18-11; 5. Caleb Nender (P), 18-3.
High jump - 1. Jordan Meinert (D), 6-2; 2. Taye Lynch (C), 5-11; 3. jaron Ambrose (BR), 5-9; 4. Ethan Preloid (P), 5-9; 5. Evan States (P), 5-3.
Pole vault - 1. Steven Kellam (BR), 12-3; Ben Preloid (P), 10-9; 3. Brett Zattoni (C), 9-9; 4. Ian Paterniti (BR), 9-9; 5. Ryan Gildersleeve (D), 9-3.
GIRLS
Team Standings and Key
1. Bradford (BR) 94, 2. St. Marys (SM) 84, 3. DuBois (D) 69, 4. Clearfield (C) 32.
Individual Results
4x800 relay - 1. St. Marys (Samantah Hayes, Tessa Grotzinger, Megan Quesenberry, Kyla Johnson), 10:11.01; 2. DuBois, 10:29.01; 3. Bradford, 11:04.18.
100 hurdles - 1. Summer Herring (SM), 16.64; 2. Maddison King (D), 16.79; 3. Katrina Spencer (C), 17.29; 4. Julia bashline (D), 18.43; 5. Morgan Allman (D), 18.51.
100 dash - 1. Arianna Kleppinger (SM), 12.94; 2. Regan Johnson (BR), 12.98; 3. Rseese Sayers (D), 13.44; 4. Erica Marshall (BR), 13.75; 5. Antonia Fenice (D), 13.80.
1,600 run - 1. Amanda Foster (SM), 5:15.28; Abby LaBorde (C), 5:29.73; 3. Kyla Johnson (SM), 5:35.28; 4. Samantha Hayes (SM), 5:44.34; 5. Hannah Lary (BR), 6:06.42.
400 dash - 1. Emily Bosworth (BR), 59.84; 2. Avry Gumblatt (C), 1:01.68; 3. Megan Quesenberry (SM), 1:02.80; 4. Tessa Grotzinger (SM), 1:03.12; 5. Samantha Hayes (SM), 1:03.84.
4x100 relay - 1. Bradford (Logan Sunafrank, Alexis Huber, Erica Marshall, Regan Johnson), 51.89; 2, St. Marys, 52.58; 3. Clearfield, 53.47.
300 hurdles - 1. Ashton McGriff (BR), 45.64; 2. Reese Sayers (D), 48.47; 3. Summer Herring (SM), 48.65; 4. Katrina Spencer (C), 48.74; 5. Amanda Hazel (C), 49.25.
800 run - 1. Amanda Foster (SM), 2:25.02; 2. Emily Bosworth (BR), 2;26.48; 3. Abby LaBorde (C), 2:29.56; 4. Megan Quesenberry (SM), 2:31.11; 5. Tessa Grotzinger (SM), 2:31.96.
200 dash - 1. Ashton McGriff (BR), 26.24; 2. Regan Johnson (BR), 26.91; 3. Reese Sayers (D), 27.39; 4. Arianna Kleppinger (SM), 27.43; 5. Madison Jones (C), 28.62.
3,200 run - 1. Kyla Johnson (SM), 11:53.89; 2. Abby LaBorde (C), 12;16.53; 3. Autumn Majcjrzak (SM), 12:27.33; 4. Lucy Anthony (SM), 12:32.35; 5. Hannah Lary (BR), 13:31.96
4x400 relay - 1. Bradford (Emily Bosworth, Erica Marshall, Mikah Watkins, Ashton McGriff), 4:06.93; 2. Clearfield, 4:09.75; 3. St. Marys, 4:09.80
Shot put - 1. Abby Coffman (BR), 35-5 1/2; 2. Crystal Clinger (D), 32-3 1/2; 3. Saige Heigel (SM), 31-4 1/2; 4. Gabby Snyder (D), 30-9 1/4; 5. Kylee Mitchell (C), 29-4 1/4.
Discus - 1. Crystal Clinger (D), 102-5; 2. Courtney Clinger (D), 101-6; 3. Gabby Snyder (D), 98-3; 4. Kylee Mitchell (C), 95-6; 5. Saige Heigel (SM), 89-9.
Javelin - 1. Abby Coffman (BR), 102-6; 2. Caitlin Drahushak (D), 101-10; 3. Lydia Pompa (BR), 93-10; 4. Logan Sunafrank (BR), 93-8; 5. Danielle Baumgartner (D), 87-0.
Triple jump - 1. Ashton McGriff (BR), 34-0; 2. Sierra Nunamker (SM), 33-6 1/2; 3. Kelli Hoffer (D), 31-10 1/4; 4. Kaylee Muccio (SM), 31-8 1/2; 5. Morgan Allman (D), 31-1 1/2.
Long jump - 1. Regan Johnson (BR), 17-1; 2. Reese Sayers (D), 16-4; 3. Sierra Nunamaker (SM), 16-0. 1/2; 4. Alana Burton (D), 15-8 1/4; 5. Summer Herring (SM), 15-8.
High jump - 1. Jerica Fischer (D), 5-0; 2. Mikayla Bond (BR), 4-9; 3. Kayelyn Eschrich (BR), 4-7; 4. Danielle Baumgartner (D), 4-5; 5. Krista Harper (D), 4-3.
Pole vault - 1. Alexis Huber (BR), 8-6; Sierra Nunamaker (SM), 8-6; 3(t). Marissa King (D), 8-0; 3(t). Mackenzie Lucas (BR), 8-0; 5. Taylar Mager (BR), 8-0.
