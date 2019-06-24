BROCKWAY — At 10:30 a.m., the Brockway Old Fashioned 4th of July pauses to remind the revelers why the day is celebrated.
The Patriotic Program is a hallmark of the Old Fashioned 4th. Organizer Melissa Hrinya finds a keynote speaker who has served in the military and has connections to Brockway. She also organizes patriotic readings and music for the event.
Hrinya is the president of the Pennsylvania American Legion Auxiliary and feels that the Patriotic Program is just an extension of that role.
“My whole year as president, I’ve been thanking veterans,” she said. “We will forever owe them a huge debt of gratitude, and sometimes we forget that. Other towns make the 4th out to be a day for picnics, but Brockway doesn’t. We take the time to remember.”
The keynote speaker for 2019 is Billie Jo Powers. Powers is a retired Navy master chief and is heavily involved with the American Legion.
“She’s a single mom and working very hard to continue to serve our veterans,” Hrinya said. “I told her she can talk about anything she wanted.”
With the 75th anniversary of D-Day recently, Hrinya wanted to make World War II the focus of the program.
“They were the greatest generation,” she said. “We have tributes to that generation, how they sacrificed, and some journal entries about D-Day and what they experienced. They sacrificed not only abroad, but the home front worked hard. Everyone was involved.”
As the 4th gets closer, Hrinya is thankful for all the help she received in putting together the program.
“Jeff Gankosky puts in a lot of time, and so do the other committees, and they make that day so great,” Hrinya said. “I’m very proud of our town.”