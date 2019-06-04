The Brookville district, in general, took the startling and long-expected news of the beginning of the invasion of the Normandy Coast of France early Tuesday morning with little display of excitement. Business continued as usual with the exception of local retail beer distributors and the clubs, which closed their doors for the entire day.
In all the local churches the news early in the morning was hailed by the prolonged ringing of the church bells and the churches all were open for the use of those who desired to pray for the protection of their loved ones and for the general success of the greatest military attack in history. Special services either were held or scheduled by most churches with the Holy Trinity and Immaculate Conception holding special D-day services Tuesday evening.
There was considerable apprehension in the families represented by a fighting man definitely known to be located in England and probably a part of the huge invasion force. Most estimates around town established the total of Brookville district men known to be in England as between 300 and 400, the largest part of which undoubtedly have an active part in the present gigantic attack on Hitler's Fortress Europe.
Among the better known of the local men who have been stationed in England for some time and might been in the attacking forces are Lt. Tom Henderson, Coxie Evans, Paul Kroh, Paul Plyler, George Smail, Benton Wilson, Jim Shreckengost, Bob Fulton, Bill Henry, Bob Wells and a host of others.
The news flashes over the radio and greater detail in the newspapers are attracting the attention of everyone in the area and the latest releases covering the situation are as follows:
Allied Supreme Headquarters, London, June 7 — Five great waves of aerial troop carriers, including a skytrain 50 miles long, poured reinforcements into the Allied beachheads in Normandy during the night, and the invasion forces were reported pushing inland today against increasingly fierce German resistance.
American, British andCanadian assault forces firmly held pockets of undisclosed size and location along a 60-mile stretch of the northwest coast of France between Cherbourg and the Seine, and were tightening their grip on them and expanding them in heavy fighting.
A spokesman at Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower's headquarters said the fighting was very heavy in some sectors of the Normand invasion zone.
Communique No. 3 of Allied Supreme Headquarters announced that "satisfactory progress has been made" and reinforcements were moving steadily into the first Allied pockets carved out of the Nazi Atlantic Wall, which was penetrated in the first few hours the invasion.
Three waves of U. S. Ninth Air Force gliders towed by C-47 cargo planes soared away in a 50-mile train last night and delivered thousands of men to the Cherbourg Peninsula of Normandy.
Two more such waves followed in the wake of the mighty aerial procession. Landing at positions designated in advance, the gliders both fed men and supplies into consolidated positions and seized new footholds on the peninsula.
For good reasons the Allies weren't telling anyone much about the invasion. If they did, it would be a Godsend to the German High Command, which still does not know whether more landings are coming and if so whether they will overcome the fighting.
There was still no specific word on the extent of the Allies success other than Prime Minister Winston Churchill's word yesterday that fighting was going on in the town of Caen, nine and a half miles inland.
A Blue Network correspondent who witnessed the landing said the Allies had captured a 50-mile stretch of the coast to a depth of 12 or more miles, while a British broadcast heard by the same network asserted that Allied bulldozers were clearing an RAF airfield on the occupied coast.
A front dispatch said Canadian forces who landed between two British beachheads were "ahead of schedule," while pilots returning from flights over the beachheads revealed that the American Stars and Stripes were flying from a flagstaff in one town.
British troops and tanks were revealed to have seized a 25-mile stretch of the coast and to have driven inland nearly three and a half miles to cut a coastal road over which the enemy had been moving reinforcements at several key points.
The first real battles of the invasion apparently were raging in the mine-strewn hills and woods behind the coast, with the Germans training artillery, mortars and machine-guns on the advancing forces from camouflaged positions.
An official spokesman disclosed that early reports of light resistance to the invasion actually were confined to the period immediately preceding the landing. As soon as the Allied spearheads of Rangers, Commandos, shock troops and assault engineers hit the beaches they were met with with stiff opposition.
Not until mid-day yesterday were the beachheads finally clear of the direct fire of the enemy, he said. He decried a tendency in "many quarters" toward over-optimism.