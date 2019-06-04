Headquarters, European Theater of Operations — Private William M. Morrison, 23, of Corsica, Pa., a paratrooper who jumped on D-Day morning, was awarded the Order of the Purple Heart recently at a United States general hospital in England where he is recovering from a bullet wound in his shoulder.
Pvt. Morrison landed in a field alone about ten miles behind German lines despite heavy flak. “I was walking down the road by myself when I heard hob-nail boots coming,” he said. “I jumped behind a hedgerow and saw a platoon of Jerry soldiers. They had two heavy machine guns plus their rifles. All I had was my carbine. I had to get them go without putting up a struggle,” he said.
Morrison kept walking toward St. Mere Eglise and teamed up with six other troopers.
“We stopped at a French house and asked the lady there the way to St. Mere Eglise. She seemed very friendly and she told us it was a half mile down the road,” he said.
“When we arrived it was already in our hands, though badly battered. We met about 75 more troopers from our outfit. We left the town together and went north about three miles toward another village which was in Jerry hands when we arrived. We attacked the town and went into it. There was a short fight, mostly hand to hand combat. There wasn’t a single prisoner taken,” he continued.
Later the Germans began to shell the town with 88’s. Morrison and the troopers withdrew away from the fire and finally left the village.
“We went on — still in a northerly direction,” continued Morrison, “until we came to a swamp land near a little village where we saw five German tanks had been hit and battered.
“We moved in and started scrapping with the Jerries there. Most of them gave up and came out with their hands clasped behind their necks. We made them all take off their helmets, belts and excess equipment. Most of them were Czechs, Poles and Russians who seemed glad to be caught.”
A division took over the paratroopers’ position. The troopers dug in a defensive line and rested for three days.
“When we started again, I got about a mile when a hidden sniper shot me in the shoulder. About two minutes later one of our Medics came and dressed my wound. He sent me back to a battalion aid station. From there I was evacuated to England,” he said.
In most cases civilians were glad to see the Allies, according to Morrison. He said, “German prisoners in Normandy were not crack troopers. Snipers generally were poor shots.”
“He is as good as new and is going back to duty very soon, “ said ward surgeon Major Secondo R. Cafaro of Youngstown, Ohio.
Pvt. Morrison’s wife, Mrs. Connie Morrison, lives in Clapton, Ala. His parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ross Morrison, live in Corsica, Pa. Before he enlisted in the Paratroopers in May, 1943, he worked as a crane operator for the Allegheny-Ludlum Steel Corporation of Pennsylvania.