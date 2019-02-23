DISTRICT 9
CLASS 4A
SEMIFINAL
(2) ST. MARYS 51,
(3) CLEARFIELD 30
Score by Quarters
Clearfield;9;12;2;7;—;30
St. Marys;8;18;13;12;—;51
Clearfield—30
Megan Durandetta 0 0-0 0, Emma Hipps 4 0-0 8, Alayna Ryan 5 1-4 11, Olivia Bender 0 0-0 0, Tesa Miller 3 0-0 6, McLain Alt 1 0-0 3 , Adrian Rowles 0 2-4 2, Kylie VanTassel 0 0-0 0, Paige Rhine 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 3-8 30.
St. Marys—51
Kaylee Muccio 4 2-2 12, Kyla Johnson 8 0-0 19, Britney Shaw 0 1-2 1, Megan Quesenberry 0 0-0 0, Samantha Hayes 2 3-4 7, Lauren Eckert 3 0-0 7, Allison Schlimm 2 0-1 4, Abigail Adamski 0 0-0 0, Maria Chiappelli 1 0-1 2. Totals: 20 6-10 51.
Three-pointers: Alt; Muccio 2, Johnson 2, Eckert.
DISTRICT 6-8-9
5A
SEMIFINALS
HOLLIDAYSBURG 49,
DuBOIS 19
SCORE BY QUARTERS
DuBois;6;1;5;7;—;19
Hollidaysburg;7;7;18;17;—;49
DuBois—19
Abby Guiher 0 3-4 3, Maddie Smith 0 0-0 0, Chelsea DeSalve 6 2-3 15, Saige Weibel 0 0-0 0, Olivia Johnson 0 0-0 0, Taylor Smith 0 0-0 0, Sarah Henninger 0 0-0 0, Allie Snyder 0 0-0 0, Geist-Salone 0 0-0 0, Lakin Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 6-9 19.
Hollidaysburg—49
Hileman 3 2-2 10, Goins 3 2-2 9, Bell 1 0-0 2, Snyder 4 2-2 10, McClain 2 3-4 8, Miller 1 1-1 3, Smith 1 0-0 2, OáNeill 0 5-6 5. Totals: 15 15-17 49.
Three-pointers: DuBois 1 (DeSalve), Hollidaysburg 4 (Hileman 2, Goins, McClain).
DISTRICT 9
CLASS A
SEMIFINALS
(1) JOHNSONBURG 59
(5) OTTO-ELDRED 39
Score By Quarters
Otto;7;8;13;11;—;39
J'burg;18;15;14;12;—;59
Otto-Eldred—39
Autumn Smith 7 0-1 15, Lauren Cousins 4 0-0 11, Heller 1 4-4 6, H. Cousins 1 0-2 2, Greeley 1 0-0 3, Frederick 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 4-7 39.
Johnsonburg—59
Cassidy King 9 1-2 20, Lindsey Kocjancic 6 4-4 16, Rylee Casilio 5 0-0 13, Amanda Williams 3 0-0 6, Maria Jones 2 0-0 4. Totals 25 5-6 59.
Three-pointers: Otto-Eldred 5 (L. Cousins 3, Smith 1, Greeley 1), Johnsonburg 4 (Kasilio 3, King 1).
