Here are the approved schedules (listed in week order) for the District 9 Football League for 2020. Changes could be made on order of games with the final week of the year (PIAA Week 9, or 10th game weekend) allowed to be filled by teams if they desire.
LARGE SCHOOL
BRADFORD: at Brookville, St. Marys, at Kane, Ridgway, at Moniteau, DuBois, at Punxsutawney, Clarion, at Karns City.
BROOKVILLE: Bradford, at DuBois, Punxsutawney, at Clarion, Karns City, Moniteau, at St. Marys, at Kane, Ridgway.
CLARION: Punxsutawney, at Moniteau, at Karns City, Brookville, at St. Marys, Kane, Ridgway, at Bradford, DuBois.
DuBOIS: at Karns City, Brookville, at St. Marys, Kane, Ridgway, at Bradford, Moniteau, Punxsutawey, at Clarion.
KANE: Moniteau, at Ridgway, Bradford, at DuBois, Punxsutawney, at Clarion, at Karns City, Brookville, at St. Marys.
KARNS CITY: DuBois, at Punxsutawney, Clarion, at Moniteau, at Brookville, St. Marys, Kane, at Ridgway, Bradford.
MONITEAU: at Kane, Clarion, at Ridgway, Karns City, Bradford, at Brookville, at DuBois, St. Marys, at Punxsutawney.
PUNXSUTAWNEY: at Clarion, Karns City, at Brookville, St. Marys, at Kane, at Ridgway, Bradford, at DuBois, Moniteau.
RIDGWAY: at St. Marys, Kane, Moniteau, at Bradford, at DuBois, Punxsutawney, at Clarion, Karns City, at Brookville.
ST. MARYS: Ridgway, at Bradford, DuBois, at Punxsutawney, Clarion, at Karns City, Brookville, at Moniteau, Kane.
SMALL SCHOOL-SOUTH
BROCKWAY: Union/ACV, at Smethport, at Keystone, Coduersport, at Redbank Valley, at Otto-Eldred, Elk Co. Catholic, Port Allegany at Curwensville.
CURWENSVILLE: Elk Co. Catholic, at Cameron County, Union/ACV, Smethport, at Keystone, at Coudersport, Redbank Valley, at Otto-Eldred, Brockway.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC: at Curwensville, Coudersport, at Redbank Valley, Port Allegany, at Union/ACV, Cameron County, at Brockway, Sheffield, at Keystone.
KEYSTONE: Redbank Valley, at Port Allegany, Brockway, at Cameron County, Curwensville, at Sheffield, Union/ACV, at Smethport, Elk Co. Catholic.
REDBANK VALLEY: at Keystone, Otto-Eldred, Elk Co. Catholic, at Sheffield, Brockway, at Smethport, at Curwensville, Coudersport, at Union/ACV
UNION/ACV: at Brockway, Sheffield, at Curwensville, at Otto-Eldred, Elk Co. Catholic, Port Allegany, at Keysotne, at Cameron County, Redbank Valley.
SMALL SCHOOL-NORTH
CAMERON COUNTY.: at Coudersport, Curwensville, at Otto-Eldred, Keystone, Sheffield, at Elk Co. Catholic, Smethport, Union/ACV, at Port Allegany.
COUDERSPORT: Cameron County, at Elk Co. Catholic, Sheffield, at Brockway, at Port Allegany, Curwensville, Otto-Eldred, at Redbank Valley, Smethport.
OTTO-ELDRED: Port Allegany, at Redbank Valley, Cameron County, Union/ACV, at Smethport, Brockway, at Coudersport, Curwensville, at Sheffield.
PORT ALLEGANY: at Otto-Eldred, Keystone, at Smethport, at Elk Co. Catholic, Coudersport, at Union/ACV, Sheffield, at Brockway, Cameron County.
SHEFFIELD: Smethport, at Union/ACV, at Coudersport, Redbank Valley, at Cameron County, Keystone, at Port Allegnay, at Elk Co. Catholic, Otto-Eldred.
SMETHPORT: at Sheffield, Brockway, Port Allegany, at Curwensville, Otto-Eldred, Redbank Valley, at Cameron County, Keystone, at Coudersport.