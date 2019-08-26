D. Ray Fetzer, 82, went to be with the Lord on Saturday morning, August 24, 2019, at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born April 6, 1937, in Reidsburg, he was the son of the late William and Gladys (Best) Fetzer.
Mr. Fetzer graduated from Clarion Area High School in 1956.
He married the former Martha Clark on April 20, 1957, in the First United Methodist Church in Clarion. They lived on the Fetzer family homestead in Reidsburg. He loved his family, farming and animals. They were married for 62 years. She survives.
Mr. Fetzer graduated from the New Castle School of Trades with training in welding.
He worked as a mold maker at Owens-Illinois Glass Container in Clarion for 45 years, retiring in 2003.
Mr. Fetzer served on the Clarion Area School Board for four years in the late 1960s.
He was a member of the F&AM Lodge No. 277 and was a past master. He was also a member of the Oil City Lodge of Perfection and the New Castle Consistory.
Mr. Fetzer attended the Monroe Chapel United Methodist Church, had been a member of the Sligo Saddle Club, was the Republican Committee person for Monroe Township for many years, and was the secretary for the Reidsburg Cemetery Association.
In addition to his wife, survivors include his four children, Greg (Missy), Jodi (Dale Waugaman), Chris (Debbie), and Donald Jr.; grandchildren, Sasha, Michelle (Zach Banner), Angèle (Shawn Stoebener), Amber, William, Katherine, Shannon (Zach Peterson) and Anthony; and great-grandchildren, Caedyn, Malaila, Remington, Ian and Allie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, mother, Gladys in 1954, and father, William in 1985; a brother, William Jr. in 1974; a sister, Martha Wolcott in 2011; and a nephew, William III in 2019.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Tri-County Animal Rescue, 9562 Route 322, Shippenville, PA 16254 (www.tricounty-arc.org).
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, August 26, at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory in Clarion.
A Masonic service will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, August 26, at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at the funeral home with the Rev. Carol Brown of the Monroe Chapel United Methodist Church officiating.
Interment will be in Reidsburg Cemetery.
Friends and family may send online condolences, order memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.