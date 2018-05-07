DuBOIS — Here are the results from the opening day of the District 9 Class AA singels tournament held Monday at DuBois Area High School. The finals are set to be played back at DuBois this afternoon at 3:30 p.m.
First Round
Matt Blose, Punxsutawney, bye; Kolton Mehalko, Johnsonburg, def. Colin Barnett, DCC, 11-10 (7-4); Ryan Newton, ECC, def. Jarred Lucas, Bradford, 10-0; Zach Hart, St. Marys, def. Josh Salada, Brockway, 10-7.
Isaac Wortman, ECC, def. Anthony Esposito, Brockway, 10-1; Vincent Gigliotti, Punxsutawney, def. Avery Rowles, Clearfield, 10-2; Adam Snyder, St. Marys, def. Grant Norman, DCC, 10-6; Nick Bliss, Johnsonburg, def. Alex Barton, Bradford, 11-10 (7-3).
Quarterfinals
Blose def. Mehalko, 10-0; Newton def. Hart, 10-2; Wortman def. Gigliotti, 10-3; Snyder def. Bliss, 10-8.
Semifinals
Blose def. Newton, 6-0, 6-0; Wortman def. Snyder, 6-2, 6-4.
Championship
Matt Blose (P) vs. Isaac Wortman (ECC)
