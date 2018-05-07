DuBOIS — Here are the results from the opening day of the District 9 Class AA singels tournament held Monday at DuBois Area High School. The finals are set to be played back at DuBois this afternoon at 3:30 p.m.

First Round

Matt Blose, Punxsutawney, bye; Kolton Mehalko, Johnsonburg, def. Colin Barnett, DCC, 11-10 (7-4); Ryan Newton, ECC, def. Jarred Lucas, Bradford, 10-0; Zach Hart, St. Marys, def. Josh Salada, Brockway, 10-7.

Isaac Wortman, ECC, def. Anthony Esposito, Brockway, 10-1; Vincent Gigliotti, Punxsutawney, def. Avery Rowles, Clearfield, 10-2; Adam Snyder, St. Marys, def. Grant Norman, DCC, 10-6; Nick Bliss, Johnsonburg, def. Alex Barton, Bradford, 11-10 (7-3).

Quarterfinals

Blose def. Mehalko, 10-0; Newton def. Hart, 10-2; Wortman def. Gigliotti, 10-3; Snyder def. Bliss, 10-8.

Semifinals

Blose def. Newton, 6-0, 6-0; Wortman def. Snyder, 6-2, 6-4.

Championship

Matt Blose (P) vs. Isaac Wortman (ECC)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.