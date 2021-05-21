BROOKVILLE — Here are the results of Friday’s District 9 Class AA Track and Field Championships held at Brookville Area High School. The top two placewinners advance to the PIAA Championships in Shippensburg on May 28.
BOYS
Team Standings and Key
1. Brookville (BKV) 111.5, 2. Coudersport (CO) 80, 3. Punxsutawney (PX) 65, 4. Kane (K) 52.5, 5. Moniteau (M) 39, 6. Cranberry (CR) 33, 7. Redbank Valley (RV) 28, 7. Keystone (KY) 28, 9. Elk County Catholic (ECC) 24, 10. Johnsonburg (J) 22, 11. A-C Valley (ACV) 16, 12. Union (13), 12. Karns City (13), 14. Smethport (S) 12, 15. Clarion-Limestone (CL) 11, 16. DuBois CC (7), 17. Otto-Eldred (OE) 2, 18. Port Allegany (PA) 1.
100 dash: 1. Jack Krug (BKV) 11.01, 2. Jace Miner (BKV) 11.22, 3. Ethan Ross (CO) 11.41, 4. Hunter Geer (BKV) 11.43, 5. JT Stahlman (CR) 11.54, 6. Eric Salberg (JB) 11.58.
200 dash: 1. Jack Krug (BKV) 22.54, 2. Jace Miner (BKV) 22.92, 3. Gavin Ayers (CO) 23.14, 4. Josh Ross (CO) 23.16, 5. Ethan Ross (CO) 23.44, 6. JT Stahlman (CR) 23.49.
400 dash: 1. Kyle MacBeth (BKV) 51.17, 2. Dalton Keglovits (CO) 51.74, 3. Jack Bell (K) 52.16, 4. Logan Sell (KY) 53.36, 5. Ryan Daisley (BKV) 53.74, 6. River Cramer (PA) 54.35.
800 run: 1. Koby Buzard (KY) 2:04.6, 2. Aaron Myers (JB) 2:05.54, 3. Landon Schmader (DCC) 2:05.72, 4. Calvin Doolittle (BKV) 2:06.21, 5. Garner McMaster (BKV) 2:08.12, 6. Micah Williamson (DCC) 2:09.22.
1,600 run: 1. Koby Buzard (KY) 4:33.32, 2. Joe Wolfe (ECC) 4:33.79, 3. Matt Woocock (CR) 4:33.9, 4. Kevin Sherry (CO) 4:40.67, 5. Braden Rankin (CL) 4:53.77, 6. Josh Schuessler (OE) 4:55.45.
3,200 run: 1. Aiden McLaughlin (PXY) 9:57.52, 2. Joe Wolfe (ECC) 9:58.87, 3. Matt Woolcock (CR) 10:05.41, 4. Kevin Sherry (CO) 10:22.02, 5. Alex Miller (ECC) 10:39.59, 6. Andrew Barnoff (PXY) 10:40.57.
110 hurdles: 1. Tyler Elliott (PXY) 15.31, 2. Ian Pete (BKV) 15.9; 3. Alex Bell (M) 15.97, 4. Marquese Gardlock (RBV) 15.99, 5. Doug Huffman (U) 16.17, 6. Stipe Nicholson (PXY) 17.23.
300 hurdles: 1. Tyler Elliott (PXY) 40.9, 2. Alex Bell (M) 41.75, 3. Ian Pete (BKV) 41.82, 4. Michael Bell (M) 42.44, 5. Peyton Smith (CL) 43.97, 6. Doug Huffman (U) 44.03.
4x100 relay: 1. Brookville (Brayden Kunselman, Jack Krug, Kyle MacBeth, Jace Miner), 43.76, 2. Coudersport, 44.47, 3. Moniteau, 44.81, 4. Kane, 44.93, 5. Cranberry, 45.47, 6. Johnsonburg, 45.49.
4x400 relay: 1. Kane (Jack Bell, Josh Buhl, Josh Greville, Zuke Smith), 3:30.65, 2. Coudersport, 3:33.1, 3. Brookville, 3:34.44, 4. Keystone, 3:42.3, 5. Punxsutawney, 3:47.03, 6. C-L, 3:47.19.
4x800 relay: 1. Punxsutawney (Aiden McLaughlin, Alex Momyer, Eric Surkala, Evan Groce), 8:39.05, 2. Brookville, 8:45.48, 3. Elk Co. Catholic, 8:55.52, 4. Kane, 9:03.44, 5. C-L, 9:13.55, 6. Karns City, 9:18.99.
Pole Vault: 1. Dalton Keglovits (CO) 13-0; 2. Josh Greville (K) 13-0; 3. Grant Miller (PXY), 12-6; 4. Trenten Rupp (RBV) 11-6, 5. Jason Ganoe (CL) 11-6, 6. Michael Clemmer (PXY), 11-6.
High jump: 1. Hayden Smith (U) 6-4, 2. RJ Miller (JB) 6-3, 3. Cody Daniels (M) 6-1, 4. Jacob Lobaugh (JB) 5-11, 5. Hunter Geer (BKV) 5-9, 5. Sam Lundeen (K) 5-9.
Long jump: 1. Tanner Merwin (ACV) 21-11, 2. Zuke Smith (K) 21-7.25, 3. JT Stahlman (CR) 21-7, 4. Ryli Burritt (S) 21-1, 5. Ricky Zampogna (K) 20-11.5, 6. Brandt Kightlinger (CO) 20-9.5.
Triple jump: 1. Cameron Russell (CR) 44-8, 2. Ryli Burritt (S) 44-1, 3. Jacob Ebel (PXY) 43-10.75, 4. Joe Mansfield (RBV) 43-2.75, 5. Ricky Zampogna (K) 43-1, 6. Ryan Love (OE) 42-8.77.
Shot put: 1. Cale Ayers (CO) 57-2.25, 2. Nathan Waltman (KC) 49-9.5, 3. Isaiah Morse (K) 45-3.5, 4. Cam Wagner (RBV) 44-5, 5. Brandon Ishman (PXY) 43-1, 6. David Stamm (M) 42-5.75.
Discus: 1. Cam Wagner (RBV) 157-1, 2. Cale Ayers (CO) 152-1, 3. Landon Chalmers (ACV) 132-10, 4. Nathan Waltman (KC) 129-7, 5. Kolby Barrett (RBV) 125-1, 6. Isaiah Morse (K) 122-5.
Javelin: 1. Kyle MacBeth (BKV) 179-6, 2. David Stamm (M) 178-4, 3. Brandon Ishman (PXY) 169-1, 4. Hunter Smith (BKV) 157-1, 5. Ryan Hummell (CL) 154-9, 6. Andrew Page (CO) 149-2.
GIRLS
Team Standings and Key
1. Brookville (BKV) 81, 2. Punxsutawney (PXY) 61.33 , 3. Johnsonburg (JB) 59, 4. Elk County Catholic (ECC) 50, 5. Coudersport (CO) 33, 6. Moniteau (M) 32, 6. Karns City (KC) 32, 6. Cranberry (CR) 32, 9. Sheffield (SH) 24, 10. Redbank Valley (RV) 23.33; 11. Clarion-Limestone (CL) 22, 11. North Clarion (NC) 22, 13. Oswayo Valley (OV) 20, 14. Cameron County (CC), 14, 15. Kane (K) 10, 16. DuBois CC (DCC) 9.33; 17. Otto-Eldred (OE) 9, 18. Port Allegany (PA) 8, 18. A-C Valley (ACV) 8, 20. Northern Potter (NP) 6, 21. Smethport (S) 2.
100 dash: 1. Morgan Monnoyer (BKV) 12.93, 2. Laiyla Russell (CR) 13.08, 3. Annasophia Stauffer (JB) 13.14, 4. Kyle Welsh (CO) 13.39, 5. Claire Clouse (RBV) 13.5, 6. Gina Gerg (JB) 13.6.
200 dash: 1. Morgan Monnoyer (BKV) 26.86, 2. Annasophia Stauffer (JB) 27.38, 3. Ashley Fox (KC) 27.66, 4. Claire Clouse (RBV) 28.66, 5. Savannah Gill (CO) 28.67, 6. Danielle Griebel (PXY) 28.82.
400 dash: 1. Evelyn Lerch (NC) 1:01.29, 2. Emily Martz (BKV) 1:03.21, 3. Danielle Griebel (PXY) 1:04.37, 4. Trinity Thompson (NC) 1:04.96, 5. Madelyn Schmader (DCC) 1:05.08, 6. Jadyn McMahan (PXY) 1:06.4.
800 run: 1. Cheyenne Mehl (OV) 2:26.21, 2. Olivia Roberts (PXY) 2:28.68, 3. Sophia Bille (ECC) 2:30.84, 4. Adria Magnusson (JB) 2:31.24, 5. Mikenna Farabaugh (CC) 2:31.69, 6. Olivia Bish (PXY) 2:31.85.
1,600 run; 1. Cheyenne Mehl (OV) 5:22.75, 2. Olivia Roberts (PXY) 5:24.55, 3. Sophia Bille (ECC) 5:28.02, 4. Hannah Burgoon (M) 5:32.42, 5. Morgan McNaughton (CL) 5:37.2, 6. Amy Poole (PXY) 5:46.5.
3,200 run: 1. Kalynne Ziegler (CR) 11:5.33, 2. Grace Neubert (ECC) 12:05.23, 3. Courtney Martin (NP) 12:20.04, 4. Hannah Surkala (PXY) 12:20.61, 5. Jenna Gregory (S) 12:26.89, 6. Amy Poole (PXY) 12:29.7.
100 hurdles: 1. Chloe Trumbull (JB) 16.6, 2. Rylee Stancliiffe (BKV) 178.53, 3. Morgan Lorenzo (CC) 17.69, 4. Rossi McMillen (KC) 1781, 5. Merissa McCoy (CR) 17.9, 6. Faith Jacob (DCC) 18.36.
300 hurdles: 1. Chloe Trumbull (JB) 48.33, 2. Rylee Stancliffe (BKV) 49.08, 3. Morgan Lorenzo (CC) 49.89, 4. Shavon McCanna (KC) 51.21, 5. Sami Straub (ECC) 51.96, 6. Cora Jekielek (K) 52.25.
4x100 relay; 1. Brookville (Rylee Stancliffe, Julie Monnoyer, Emily Martz, Morgan Monnoyer), 51.46, 2. Cranberry, 52.81, 3. Johnsonburg, 53.23, 4. Karns City, 53.27, 5. Redbank Valley, 53.72, 6. Coudersport, 54.9.
4x400 relay: 1. Brookville (Rylee Stancliffe, Sadie Shofestall, Morgan Monnoyer, Emily Martz), 4:17.08, 2. Johnsonburg, 4:17.48, 3. DuBois CC, 4:21, 4. Cranberry, 4:23.59, 5. North Clarion, 4:28.37, 6. Punxsutawney, 4:29.94.
4x800 relay: 1. Punxsutawney (Olivia Bish, Jordann Hicks, Elizabeth Gianvito, Olivia Roberts), 10:14.92, 2. Elk Co. Catholic, 10:21.68, 3. North Clarion, 10:57.72, 4. Moniteau, 11:13.96, 5. Redbank Valley, 11:15.48, 6. Brookville, 11:19.61.
Pole vault: 1. Claire Henry (RBV) 9-0, 2. Alliyah Penick (PA) 8-6, 3. Laynee Sorbin (BKV) 8-6, 4. Alena Horton (K) 7-6, 4. Brooke Close (OE) 7-6, 6. Makenna Rankin (RBV) 7-0, 6. Kylee Fink (DCC) 7-0, 6. Maeve Hanley (PXY) 7-0.
High jump: 1. Emily Foster (SH) 5-2, 2. Hailey Campbell (M) 5-0, 3. Brooke Kessler (CL0 5-0, 4. Rossi McMillen (KC) 4-10, 5. Laynee Sorbin (BKV) 4-8, 6. Katelynn Osborn (PXY) 4-8, 6. Maeve Hanley (PXY) 4-8.
Long jump: 1. Brooke Kessler (CL) 16-4.75, 2. Baylee Blauser (ACV) 15-7.75, 3. Sarah Chambers (CO) 15-0.75, 4. Ciona Deprano (M) 15-0.25, 5. Ashley Fox (KC) 14-11.75, 6. Kierstin Riley (PXY) 14-11.5.
Triple jump: 1. Rylee Long (M) 34-0.75, 2. Laynee Sorbin (BKV) 33-9.25, 3. Serrena Conklin (K) 32-8.25, 4. Sami Straub (ECC) 32-7, 5. Sarah Chambers (CO) 32-6.75, 6. Aslyn Pry (M) 32-5.25.
Shot put: 1. Mackenzie Martin (PXY) 40-1.25, 2. Rosalyn Page (CO) 36-9.5, 3. Rebekah Miller (PXY) 35-4.5, 4. Allison Geci (ECC) 34-7.5, 5. Tori Newton (ECC) 33-8, 6. Autumn Stewart (M) 33-6.75.
Discus: 1. Rosalyn Page (CO) 116-10, 2. Emily Leichtenberger (SH) 105-6, 3. Taylor English (OE) 100-11, 4. Ella Lindberg (JB) 100-0, 5. Madison Foringer (RBV) 99-10, 6. Brooklyn Edmonds (RBV) 93-6.
Javelin: 1. Tori Newton (ECC) 122-4, 2. Ashley Fox (KC) 117-10, 3. Emily Leichtenberger (SH) 116-5, 4. Ruby Smith (CL) 111-1, 5. Keyona Gardner (JB) 109-8, 6. Katelyn Griebel (PXY) 109-6.