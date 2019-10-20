KANE — The DuBois Area Middle School girls cross country team claimed the District 9 title on Saturday at Kane Area High School to finish off an undefeated season.
The Lady Beavers were led by 8th grader Morgan Roemer who broke the course record on her way to claiming individual medalist honors with a time of 12:41.90.
Roemer’s time broke the record of DuBois’ Julia Wirths, who set the course record on her way to a first place finish at last year’s district championship meet with a time of 12:52.00.
The District title is the third in as many years for DuBois, as it also won the title in 2017 and 2018.
Roemer was one of four Lady Beavers to finish in the top-20 at Saturday’s title meet, as Melina Powers followed in third, while Delaney Yarus took seventh and Morgan King finished in 18th.