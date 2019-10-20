The DuBois Area Middle School girls cross country team is pictured with the championship plaque after it won the District 9 title at Kane Saturday. Kneeling in the front row from left to right are Emma Frano, Abby Frano, Melina Powers, Lindsey Johnson, Taylor Harry and Alyssa Stevens. Standing in the back row are head coach John Baer, Lauren Kennedy, Lexi Berta, Morgan King, Morgan Roemer, Delaney Yarus, Olivia Flasher, Sidney Beers and Shelby Laukitis.