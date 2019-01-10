Daniel Jackie “HoDan” Snyder, 65, of New Bethlehem, passed away unexpectedly at his home late Tuesday afternoon, January 8, 2019, following a sudden illness.
Born July 27, 1953, in Brookville, he was a son of the late Jack and Louise Clemens Snyder.
He was a 1971 graduate of Redbank Valley High School.
On August 5, 1978, he married the former Wendy Jo Shaffer, who survives.
Mr. Snyder retired from PennDOT in 2008 and has worked for Kemmer’s Greenhouse since that time.
He enjoyed playing the guitar and writing music. He produced a few CDs and performed locally.
Mr. Snyder was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors and yard work.
Survivors include his wife, Wendy; two children, Cortney Ortz and her husband, Chad, of New Bethlehem, and Graham Snyder and his fiancé, Britany Hoover, of Emlenton; four grandchildren, Aiden Ortz, Avery Ortz, Liam Snyder and Layden Snyder; a brother, Barry E. Snyder and his wife, Beth, of New Bethlehem; their children, Barry, Brian and Brandi; their grandchildren, Jack, Kayla, Levi, Mackenzie, Nash, Oren, Meadow and Mazie; numerous cousins; his mother-in-law, Rosalie Shaffer and sister-in-law, Diana Neiswonger and her husband, Mark, all of New Bethlehem; their children, Bobbie Holmes and Shawn Silvis and their grandson, Penn.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Cory Jack Snyder; a granddaughter, Lilliauna Snyder; his Snyder and Clemens grandparents; his father-in-law, Homer Shaffer; and grandma, Rosie Griffin.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 11, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service Chapel in New Bethlehem and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 12, at the Grace Baptist Church in New Bethlehem.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 12, 2019, in the church with the Rev. Bob Ryver, church pastor, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Daniel J. “HoDan” Snyder to the Redbank Valley Public Library, 720 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242; or Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter, 11878 State Route 85, Kittanning, PA 16201 or online at www.orphansofthestorm-pa.org.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.
