DuBOIS — Daniel I. Kolody has recently formed his new company as Daniel Kolody & Associates LLC , serving both the commercial and residential real estate markets. Kolody brings extensive experience in buying, selling and leasing real estate, where he has been active since 1987. He has been a real estate broker at Re/Max for more than the past 10 years. He is a licensed broker in both Pennsylvania and California. He located his office on the North Summit halfway between Punxsutawney and Reynoldsville at 1522 Highland Park Road, Punxsutawney. He will be focusing his business in both Clearfield and Jefferson counties.
Kolody believes in activities that benefit his community. He has been chairman of a Sister City Program in Colorado, participates in the Pennsylvania Adopt-a Highway program (Highland Park Road), and had been active in the Sierra Club and the Seaman’s National Power Squadron.
His education includes a degree in electrical engineering from Penn State, and graduate studies in computer science at UC Berkeley, and in marketing at the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs.
His technical background allows him to claim to have one of the highest tech offices in the country – which he designed to best serve his clients in marketing their products. His office is one of just a few with the designation of internet marketing specialists.
