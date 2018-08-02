Daniel Shaffer ordered his 1969 Oldsmobile 442 in April of that year and took delivery on June 27.
He had just graduated from Clarion University and two days before placing the order for the car — with a $200 deposit — had had what he felt certain was a successful job interview.
When the car “finally” arrived at the Ludwig Oldsmobile dealership in Brookville, the dealer called to tell him it was there before it even actually was off the truck.
Shaffer paid the balance due on the car with a check for $3,451. He still has that cancelled check.
The car, which today has only 25,354 miles on its odometer, lacks many of the amenities most today would consider essential. It has no power steering, no air conditioning and was not even ordered with the optional console.
It was — and is — a true muscle car, though, complete with the rare W-30 package.
The 442 was debuted by Oldsmobile in the 1964 model year and produced through 1980. The 442 designation originally referred to the first car’s 4-barrel carburetor, 4-speed transmission and dual exhausts.
(Interestingly, the car’s badging originally was hyphenated — 4-4-2. In 1968 badging was changed to 442, but Oldsmobile brochures and internal communications still used the hyphenated designation.)
The 442 was born to compete with Pontiac’s GTO. Technically, it was the “B09 Police Apprehender Pursuit” option. It used the Oldsmobile 330 cubic inch V8 powerplant with heavy duty valve gear, a 4-barrel carburetor and a hotter camshaft which resulted in 310 horsepower.
By 1966, the 330 cubic inch engine was replaced with a 400 CID V8 that pumped out 360 horsepower and had three 2-barrel rochester carburetors.
The rare W-30 option as it debuted in ‘66 added an outside air induction system and a hotter cam. It, too, was rated at 360 horsepower when introduced, but most considered that rating very conservative.
In 1968, though the 442’s powerplant was still designated as 400 cubic inches, it used the cranktrain from the 455 CID engine and the bore decreased to 3.87. The W-30 engine continued to be rated at 360 horsepower.
Changes for the 1969 442 were mostly cosmetic with the addition of the division between the front grilles, and the bulged hood.
The job interview Shaffer had undergone just before ordering his 442 was with Jeff Tech and he did, in fact, get the job. He taught there for 18 years.
Shaffer likes to tell people he “picked up” his wife, Jane. While they both were attending Clarion University, he was on his way in his 1960 Pontiac Bonneville convertible to class on a rainy day and she was walking. “I stopped and offered her a ride,” he recalls.
The couple married in August of 1969.
Shaffer says the 442 was their only transportation during their first year of marriage, but when she graduated and had a job, they bought a Volkswagen Beetle and later a third car.
Shaffer is a native of Clarion and graduated from Clarion Limestone High School.
He left Jeff Tech in 1987 to become assistant principal at North Clarion High School and two years later became the principal in Brockway where he remained for 15 years. He “retired” in 2004, but returned to serve as a student teaching supervisor and field services director at Clarion University for 13 more years before retiring again last year.
During her career, Jan has served as a high school speech therapist and then practiced geriatric speech therapy at Jefferson Manor and Laurelbrook. She’s retired now but still substitutes when she’s needed at Laurelbrook and other nursing homes.
The Shaffers attend Grace Lutheran Church in Brookville. He’s a member of the Elks Lodge in Reynoldsville, the Eagles in Falls Creek, and of the Sigel Sportsmen’s Club. He enjoys shooting and at one time competed in the sport.
The Shaffers have one son, Matthew, who holds a Ph.D. in global economics from the University of South Carolina at Columbus and works in Langley, Va.
Shaffer said he shows his 442, though he has not lately. It won second place in its class at the Autumn Leaf Festival in Clarion one year, he said.
David Sullens is editor of the Courier Express and executive editor of the East Coast Group of Community Media Group.
