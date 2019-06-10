REYNOLDSVILLE — Night #4 of the 2019 racing season welcomed the Young Gun Jr. Sprint Series back to the track for the second time this season. 9-year-old Evan Darby of Hermitage picked up the win in the Open Class while 8-year-old Randy White of Wampum claimed victory in the Stock Class.
Other feature winners on the night included: Mike Anderson of DuBois in the Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stocks, Paul Kot of Brockway in the BWP Bats Super Late Models, Brandon Connor of DuBois in the Cypress Clock & Gift Shop Street Stocks, Nick Erskine of Bells Landing in the Swanson Heavy Duty Truck Repair & Service Semi-Late Models, and Shawn Hadden of Punxsutawney in the Lockwood Processing Four-Cylinders.
The #24 of Anthony Schoonover and the #00 of Justin Watt led the Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stocks to the track for their opening 15-lap feature race. Schoonover jumped out to the early lead on the initial start as Watt got challenged for second on the inside by the #516 of Greg Blystone. Blystone carried the #516 for Rich Anderson who had blown a motor the night before and sat in the top 5 in the point standings. Blystone passed both Watt and Schoonover on the inside of turns 3 and 4 of the opening lap to take the race lead.
Blystone led the opening lap with Schoonover and the #76 of Mike Anderson in second and third respectively. A hard-charging Bryce Swauger in the #28 passed Mike Anderson to take the second position on lap 2. A couple caution flags kept the field close for the next couple laps. Swauger had to go to the pits under one of the caution flags which put the #45 of Tim Steis into the third spot behind Blystone and Mike Anderson. Blystone continued to lead for the next few laps before a caution for debris on the frontstretch setup another restart.
On the ensuing restart, Anderson used the low line to his advantage to work past Blystone and take the top spot on lap 7 before a caution for a wreck in turn 2 setup another restart. On the final restart of the race on lap 8, Mike Anderson pulled out to the lead as Steis and Watt followed behind. Anderson checked out on the field and was untouchable in the remaining 7 laps on his way to winning his first race of the year at Hummingbird. Steis, Watt, Blystone, and Bill Mumau rounded out the top 5. Steis and Blystone won the heat races.
The #8 of 11-year-old Sam Darby and his brother, the #6 of 9-year-old Evan Darby, led the Young Gun Jr Sprints to the speedway for their 12-lap feature event. On the initial start, the #25BAD of Tyler Allison made it three-wide for the lead with the Darby brothers. Allison took the lead as the field went through turns 1 and 2.
Allison was quickly challenged by Sam Darby for the top spot in turns 3 and 4 and he was passed. Evan Darby followed his brother around Allison to move into the second position on lap 1. On lap 2, the #18L of Luke Mulichak worked his way around Allison to move into third behind Sam and Evan Darby.
A caution for a spin in turn 4 on lap 4 setup the first restart of the race. One more lap would get completed before another caution for a spin, this time in turns 1 and 2. On the final restart of the race on lap 5, Allison pulled to the inside line and powered his way from 4th all the way to the lead by the time they exited turn 2. He was not in the lead for long as the Darby brothers made it three-wide on him as they entered turns 3 and 4. Evan Darby exited the three-wide situation as the new leader with his brother Sam in second and Allison in third as the race reached the halfway mark.
Nine-year-old Evan Darby held his brother and the rest of the field off the rest of the way en route to picking up the win in the Open Class. Sam Darby, Tyler Allison, Stone Lapcevich, Luke Mulichak, and Sam Boor rounded out the field. Sam Darby won the heat race. In the Stock Class, the #85 of 8-year-old Randy White passed the #27 of 15-year-old Brianna Parker with just a few laps to go to pickup the win. Wesley Boor and Garrett Davenport completed the 4-car field. Garrett Davenport won the heat race.
The #33K of Kyle Knapp and the #36 of Paul Kot led the BWP Bats Super Late Models to the track for their 25-lap feature race. A caution for a crash in turn 1 on the opening lap setup a complete restart. On the restart, Knapp jumped out to the lead with Kot close behind and the #64 of Scott Alvetro in third. Kot looked to the inside of Knapp for the lead but Knapp held on to lead lap 1.
Kot used the inside line to his advantage in turns 1 and 2 to take the top spot from Knapp and lead lap 2 just before a caution for a spin in turn 4 brought the field together for another restart. While the caution was out, Alvetro headed to the pit area with some sort of a mechanical issue, moving the #53 of Chris Farrell into the third position behind Kot and Knapp. On the final restart of the race on lap 3, Kot jumped out to the lead with Knapp and Farrell in second and third respectively.
Farrell challenged Knapp for the second spot for a handful of laps but Knapp held on and began to pull away from Farrell as the laps clicked away. Knapp then began to close in on Kot to challenge him for the lead. He got right to the rear bumper of Kot a few times but he didn’t have enough to pass him in the closing laps as Kot held on to pickup his first win of the 2019 season. Knapp, Farrell, the #5R of Jerry Redden, and the #1H of Larry Hollenbaugh rounded out the top 5. Kot won the lone heat race.
A pair of drivers making their first appearances at Hummingbird this season made up the front row for the 20-lap Cypress Clock & Gift Shop Street Stock feature event. The #37A of Jim Bloom and the #48R of Bob Rosman led the field to the opening green flag. Bloom jumped out to the early lead as Rosman came under attack from the #95 of Mike Dempsey, also making his first appearance of the 2019 season.
Dempsey completed the pass around Rosman to move into second behind Bloom as the first lap was completed. A hard-charging Bruce Hartzfeld in the #101, who won the last race and had to start near the back, passed both Rosman and Dempsey to move into second behind Bloom. A caution for a stopped car on the frontstretch on lap 4 setup the first restart of the race. On the restart, Hartzfeld looked to the inside of Bloom for the top spot. The two battled side-by-side for a few laps before Hartzfeld completed the pass to take the lead on lap 7. Also on lap 7, the #T3 of Brandon Connor worked past Dempsey to take the third spot.
Hartzfeld continued to lead over Bloom and Connor as the race reached its halfway mark. On lap 11, Connor worked to the inside of Bloom and passed him to move into second behind Hartzfeld. A couple laps later on lap 13, Connor used the inside line to his advantage once again as he got around Hartzfeld to take the top spot. One lap later, Dempsey worked his way around Bloom to move into third behind Connor and Hartzfeld. Dempsey closed in on Hartzfeld with just a couple laps remaining and got around him to take second.
Connor went unchallenged the rest of the way en route to picking up the win. He dedicated the win to his car owner, Tom Scott, who had passed away just two weeks ago. This was the first race since his car owners’ passing. Dempsey, Hartzfeld, Bloom, and Rosman rounded out the top 5. The #1M of Gary Miller Jr. and Hartzfeld won the heat races.
The #5L of Jon Lee and the #46 of Dustin Challingsworth led the Swanson Heavy Duty Truck Repair & Service Semi-Late Models trackside for their 20-lap feature race. Lee jumped out to the early lead on the initial start with the #75 of Denny Curry and the #1M of Zach Myers in second and third respectively. A caution for a spin in turn 4 brought the field back together for the first restart of the race with just 1 lap in. On the ensuing restart, Lee pulled out to the lead as Myers got by Curry to move into second.
On lap 3, the #5X of Nick Erskine worked to the inside of Curry to take the third position behind Lee and Myers. A caution for a stopped car on the backstretch setup another restart. On the lap 4 restart, Lee jumped out to the lead once again with Myers and Erskine close behind. A few laps later, Myers used the high side to work his way past Lee to take the top spot. Myers began to check out on the field as the race reached its halfway mark. While Myers was checking out on the field, Erskine and Lee went at it for the second spot.
They continued to battle hard for a handful of laps until Lee and Erskine settled into second and third respectively. Myers had some difficulty getting through some of the lap traffic which allowed both Lee and Erskine to close right up behind him to make a three car battle for the lead. Lee and Erskine pulled a three-wide pass on Myers on the backstretch with just a couple laps remaining to move into first and second. Lee and Erskine stayed side-by-side as they came to the line to get the white flag.
A caution flag would come out on the final lap, setting up a green-white-checker finish. On the final restart, Erskine pulled to the inside of Lee and they stayed side-by-side as they came to get the white flag once again. Erskine used all the grip he could find on the inside of turns 1 and 2 on the final lap to almost clear Lee. He didn’t quite clear him which allowed Lee to get some momentum built up on the high side for the final run to the line.
Erskine was able to fend off the charge that Lee had coming off of turn 4 to pickup the win. It was not by much though as it was by a mere .033 seconds, the closest finish of the season thus far at Hummingbird. Lee, the #9N of Nick Loffredo, the #69R of Brian Rhed, and the #27C of Eddie Connor rounded out the top 5. Erskine and Myers won the heat races.
The #C4 of Curtis Mohney, who was sporting the #C4 for Patrick Crawford who was in the top 5 in points and unable to attend, and the #16 of newcomer Keegan Bell led the Lockwood Processing Four-Cylinders to the track for their 12-lap feature event to conclude the evening. A crash on the frontstretch right after the green flag was displayed kept the field close. A mechanical issue of some kind caused Mohney to head to the pits, retiring him for the evening.
That moved the #3H of Shawn Hadden to the front row to join Bell for the restart. On the restart, Hadden pulled out to the lead as the #7 of Daniel Clark passed Bell on the inside to take the second spot. One lap was completed before a caution for a stopped car in turn 4 setup another restart. On the ensuing restart, Hadden jumped out to the lead with Clark and Bell in second and third respectively.
The #21M of Cody McNaughton used the low line to work his way past Bell to take the third position behind Hadden and Clark. Hadden continued to lead over Clark and McNaughton for the next several laps as the race reached its halfway point. A couple more laps would be completed before a caution came out on lap 8 involving Clark.
That retired Clark for the evening and moved McNaughton and Bell into second and third respectively. On the lap 9 restart, Hadden pulled out to the lead once again with McNaughton and Bell following behind. Hadden went unchallenged in the remaining 3 laps on his way to picking up his first win in nearly 9 years. McNaughton, Bell, the #54 of Wayne Truitt, and the #55 of Joe Anthony rounded out the top 5. McNaughton and Clark won the heat races.
Speedway Notes: 69 cars were in attendance for the fourth night of racing. Racing was completed by around 10:45pm. Racing will continue next Saturday evening with gates opening at 4:00pm and racing at 7. Join us on Saturday, June 29th, as we pay tribute to our longtime friend, driver, car owner, and local racing icon, Tommy Scott. Family, friends, former drivers, and fellow competitors will be sharing stories from Tommy’s endeavors in just about every facet of local racing, from asphalt, to dirt, and even as a team owner in the local go-kart scene. In addition, we will be holding “The Gateway Special”, a 30-lap $1500/win Street Stock race in honor of the back-to-back Champion car owner. Race sponsors will be announced shortly, lap sponsors will be available at the track, and special awards for the night will be presented by Race-1 Motor Speedway. Stay tuned for more details. For more information call the track office at (814) 653-8400 or visit the tracks’ website at www.hummingbirdspeedway.com.