Darl Alan Snyder, 62, of Fairmount City, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from a sudden illness.
Born May 9, 1957, he was the son of Darl "Buck" and Nancy Snyder of Distant.
In addition to his mother, Nancy Snyder of Distant, survivors include two sons; Seth Snyder of Selbyville, Del., and Korban Snyder and his wife, Candace, of Fairmount City; two granddaughters, Scarlet and Claudia Snyder; a sister, Cathy Metz and her husband, Larry; a brother, Larry Snyder and his wife, Marti; three nieces and a nephew and their families; and his girlfriend, Susan Schneider.
He was preceded in death by his father, Darl "Buck" Snyder.
There will be no funeral services as per Mr. Snyder's wish.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.