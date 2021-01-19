Darl Franklin Kunselman, 80, of Oak Ridge, passed away Monday morning, January 18, 2021 at his home.
Born March 21, 1940 in DuBois Hospital, he was the son of the late James Franklin and Florence Esther (Hilliard) Kunselman.
He married Betty Lou (Cussins) Kunselman on May 12, 1962. She survives.
Mr. Kunselman was a retired coal miner working for the United Mine Worker of America in Indiana from 1976 to 1995.
Survivors include four children, James Kunselman of Marienville, Darl E. (Rhonda) Kunselman of Rimersburg, Gloria Kunselman Sullivan (Kerry Gould) of Oak Ridge and Ronald (Valerie) Kunselman of Clymer; four grandchildren, Caleb Kunselman, Casey Kunselman, Carley Kunselman and Cierra Gould, and so called adopted boys, Sammy, Harry, Danny and Zak. He loved them all very much.
Also surviving is a sister, Nikki (Stone) Photo, of Las Vegas, Nev.; a brother, Larry (Pamela) Kunselman of Ransomville, N.Y.; a nephew, Larry Jr. of Ransomville, N.Y.; a niece, Lori Ann of North Tonawanda, N.Y.; and several great-nieces.
There will be no services at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
