Darl Hetrick, 98, of New Bethlehem, passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 9, 2021 at Kittanning Care Center.
Born December 25, 1922 in Kellersburg, Armstrong County, he was a son of the late Charles A. Hetrick Sr. and Della Bain Hetrick.
He graduated from Porter High School and was a World War II United States Army veteran, serving with the 3116 Signal Battalion in Hawaii.
Mr. Hetrick married the former Dorothy Jeanne Brown on December 17, 1954. She preceded him in death on December 16, 2018.
He and his brother, Chuck, were co-founders of Hetrick Farm Supply in New Bethlehem.
Mr. Hetrick was a member of the First United Methodist Church of New Bethlehem.
He served on the Board of Directors for the former New Bethlehem Bank; and was a member of the Walter W. Craig American Legion Post No. 354 of New Bethlehem and the New Bethlehem Masonic Lodge No. 522.
Mr. Hetrick was known for his kindness and generosity to others, especially those in the community, and he enjoyed his daily get together with the "gang" at Burger King.
Survivors include numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, James Edward "Jimmy" Hetrick on December 5, 2020; six sisters: Eva Mohney, Leah Moore, Hilda Wolfe, Martha Jane Wright, Helen Hetrick and Ruth Hetrick; and three brothers, his twin, Dale Hetrick, Charles A. Hetrick Jr. and Ted Hetrick.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 12, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel in New Bethlehem, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church in New Bethlehem.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, in the church, with the Rev. Bud Davis, pastor of the First United Methodist Church of New Bethlehem, officiating over the services.
Military honors will be accorded at the closing of the service by the Walter W. Craig American Legion Post No. 354 of New Bethlehem.
The current COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines set by the CDC, DOH and Pennsylvania governor for wearing a face mask and social distancing will be observed.
Services will be live streamed on the Rupert Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Interment will follow in the Kellersburg Lutheran Cemetery in Madison Township, Armstrong County.
Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Darl Hetrick to the First United Methodist Church, 234 Penn Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242 or Walter W. Craig American Legion Post #354, 440 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
