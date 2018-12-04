Darla Lynn Harmon, 54, of Rimersburg, died Thursday, November 29, 2018, at the VNA Hospice in Butler.
Born January 31, 1964, in Clarion, she was the daughter of Violet Wiant Harmon.
Ms. Harmon was a homemaker.
She was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church in Sligo.
Ms. Harmon enjoyed spending time with her family and people in general.
Survivors include three children, David Burns of Florida, Rebecca Art of Florida, and Samantha Thompson and her husband, Robert, of Rimersburg; eight grandchildren; three brothers, Will Harmon and his wife, Susan, of New York, Wendell Harmon and his friend, Violet Anthony, of Rimersburg, and Barry “Buzz” Harmon and Gloria of Rimersburg; two sisters-in-law, Donna Harmon of Florida and Donna Harmon of Tennessee; her extended family; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Jackie Sliker; a granddaughter, Angel; and four brothers, Vernon “Gale” Harmon Jr., Rodney Harmon Sr., Randall Harmon, and Jerry Harmon.
At Ms. Harmon’s request, there will be no public visitation.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Burns Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg.
By the family’s request, donations can be made to the funeral home.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.