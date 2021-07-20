David A. “Andy” Hook, 59, ofBrookville, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Canterbury Place, Hospice Center in Pittsburgh.
Born July 11, 1962 in Punxsutawney, he was the son of Samuel Lloyd Hook and the late Laura (Dude) Mae Hook.
He married the love of his life, Betsy Lynne Park, on October 17, 2003 in Dayton. She survives at home with her two boys, Coltin and Cary Hook.
Mr. Hook worked for many years as a landscaper for the Bliss Reclamation Company in Rimersburg.
He loved gardening and just being outdoors.
Mr. Hook loved watching racing and was a diehard Dale Earnhardt fan.
He also liked traveling to watch demolition derbies and local racing with his family.
Along with his father, wife and children, survivors include his sister, Susan (Maya) D. Smith of Rimersburg; two brothers, Samuel Hook Jr. of Rimersburg and Terry Hook (Elaine) of Mayport; and his dear puppies, Razor and Bandit.
He was preceded in death by his mother; brother, Paul “Dub” Custer; sister, Donna Lee Hook; niece, Kelly D. Hopper; and brother-in-law, Cary Smith.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Peterson Funeral Home in Brookville.
Funeral services will follow the visitation at 4 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Chuck Jack officiating.
Internment will take place in the St. John’s Cemetery (Windy Hill), Rose Township, Jefferson County