David A. Walker, 82, of New Bethlehem, went to be with his Lord on Saturday morning, December 12, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia in Cabot.
Born April 4, 1938 in Claysburg, he was the son of the late Rev. Paul and Hazel (Miller) Walker.
Mr. Walker worked at the Glen-Gery Brick Plant in Summerville.
He married Connie M. (Ritchey) Walker of New Bethlehem on August 13, 1985. She survives.
Mr. Walker had a love for music and was the piano player at the Oakdale Church of the Brethren in Distant. He enjoyed sharing his love of Christ in music at Men’s Prayer Breakfast, local nursing homes and Broadwood Towers.
He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids. His quick wit always had everyone laughing.
In addition to his wife of 35 years, survivors include a daughter, Tina Shick and her husband, Corey, of Kittanning; four grandchildren, McKenzea, Riley, Kaylee and Reagan; three brothers, Paul Walker and his wife, Janet, of Mt. Union, James Walker and his wife, Judy, of Oak Ridge, and Dan Walker and his wife, Carol, of McVeytown; five sisters, Pauline Kissel of Chambersburg, Twila Horstick of Fredericksburg, Va., Hazel Mills and her husband, Bill, of White Plains, Md., Darja Cocco of Arizona, and Alda Rocky of New Bethlehem; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Alvin Walker.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
