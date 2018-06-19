David D. “Chippy” McElravy Sr., 65, of Sligo, died Sunday, June 17, 2018, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born November 4, 1952, in Geneva, N.Y., he was the son of William D. and Helen M. (Hilliard) McElravy.
He married Denise A. Hawk on September 15, 1973. She survives.
Mr. McElravy was a lifelong resident of Sligo and graduated from Union High School in 1970.
For over 35 years, he worked in the shipping department at Owens Illinois and retired in 2010.
He loved his town and served his neighbors by serving on the Sligo Borough Council.
Mr. McElravy was a talented cook — especially on the grill. Hunting and walking were two of his favorite hobbies and he liked traveling with his wife.
He also loved riding his motorcycle and dining out with family. He was known for his love of talking and socializing with others, and will be remembered for his wonderful wit and sense of humor. Mr. McElravy truly enjoyed his family and lived for his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, survivors include his mother, Helen M. McElravy of Clarion; two sons, David D. McElravy Jr. and his wife, Fernanda, of Boca Raton, Fla., and Jamie K. McElravy and his wife, Chrissy, of Rimersburg; and three grandchildren, Ava, Ella and Morgan.
He was preceded in death by his father.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. today, Wednesday, June 20, and from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 21, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., in Rimersburg.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 21, 2018, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Mark Deeter officiating.
Interment will be in Sligo Cemetery.
Contributions can be made in Mr. McElravy’s honor to Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library, P.O. Box 359, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.
