David Lynn Welsh, 68, of Grand Junction, Colo., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.
Born May 19, 1952 in Fairmount City, he was the son of Harry and Elmo Welsh.
After graduating Redbank Valley High School in 1971, he joined the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He was stationed at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, working as an SK2 before being transferred to Oakland, Calif., where he was honorably discharged in 1975. He received the National Defense Service Medal and Vietnam Service Medal.
Mr. Welsh returned home and attended Williamsport Community College, earning a degree in carpentry.
He married the love of his life, Darlene, on October 8, 1977.
Mr. Welsh lived most of his adult life in Sheffield where he started Warren Builders Supply, teaching his children about the business.
He spent his time encouraging and supporting his kids and all their endeavors. He taught them to hunt, fish and be contributing members of society. In his daily life, he demonstrated the value of not just attending church, but having a personal relationship with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
The family attended Warren First Church of the Nazarene.
Mr. Welsh loved being around people, traveling around the U.S., going on mission trips and camping.
He had a great sense of humor, kept a smile on his face and had a funny story to share.
Mr. Welsh was thoughtful, considerate, caring, always ready to lend a hand to those in need. He made many close friends in the military and civilian life.
He would become best known and remembered in the roles he dearly treasured: a loving husband, father, grandfather and loyal friend. One of his greatest joys was being called papa, grandpa, and “hunka hunka burnin’ man” by his grandchildren.
In 2017, David and his wife moved to Grand Junction, Colo.
They attended and became members of Clifton Christian Church, Clifton, Colo.
During his final days, he was surrounded by his family.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Darlene Welsh; two sons and their wives, Christopher and Christine Welsh of Grand Junction, Colo. and Kevin and Gabrielle Welsh of Worthville, Ky.; a daughter and her husband, Kayla and Kyle Schulze of Gunnison, Colo.; four grandchildren, Khloe and Kallie Welsh of Worthville, Ky., and Ava and Aiden Welsh of Grand Junction, Colo.; a sister, Trudy Beekman of Fergus Falls, Minn.; two brothers and their spouses, Larry and Janice Welsh of LaPorte, Ind. and Timothy and Dianne Welsh of Fayetteville; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
His parents preceded him in death.
A private military service will be held at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado on Friday, February 26, 2021.
A memorial service will be held at Clifton Christian Church on Friday, February 26, 2021, at 11:30 a.m.
Donations can be made to Volunteer Services General Fund, Grand Junction VA Medical Center, 2121 North Ave., Grand Junction, CO 81504 (online: volunteer.va.gov, select make a difference e-donate for patient support) for the excellent care he received during his hospital stay or Clifton Christian Church, 3241 F 1/4 Road, Clifton, CO 81520 for excellent spiritual teaching and fellowship.