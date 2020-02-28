David R. Hardacker, 94, of Carmel, Ind., formerly of Derby, N.Y. and New Bethlehem, died Thursday, February 27, 2020.
He was a proud Marine Corps veteran from World War II.
Mr. Hardacker worked at Buffalo Ford Stamping Plant for 39 years.
He always stressed the value of higher education and his survivors have earned numerous advanced degrees.
Survivors include his children, Heidi Miller of Denver, Colo., Dr. James (Doris) Hardacker of Carmel, Ind., and Dr. Robert (Geri) Hardacker of Fallbrook, Calif.; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Mr. Hardacker was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene (Mowery) Hardacker, of 60 years.
The family will privately hold a memorial service at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Arrangements are at the direction of A.R.N. Funeral & Cremation Services.
Condolences may be made at www.arnmortuary.com.