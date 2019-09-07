WARREN — The USDA Forest Service – Acting Eastern Regional Forester Bob Lueckel has selected Jamie Davidson to be the new Allegheny National Forest Supervisor. Davidson has been the Chequamegon Nicolet National Forest Deputy Forest Supervisor for the past 2 years. She replaces Sherry Tune who retired in December 2018.
“We are pleased to have Jamie leading the Allegheny National Forest, she brings a solid background in natural resource management and a wealth of skills, knowledge, and experiences that will strengthen and advance the work occurring on the Allegheny National Forest,” said Acting Eastern Regional Forester Bob Lueckel. “Jamie’s leadership experience and service-oriented approach to the communities served by the Allegheny makes Jamie a wonderful addition to our team.”
While assigned to Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest Davidson provided leadership and oversight for personnel and administrative functions for 200 employees on a 1.5 million-acre Forest.
“I am honored and excited to become a part of such a diverse Forest with a supportive community that embraces shared stewardship and loves their national forest,” said Allegheny National Forest Supervisor Jamie Davidson. “I am proud to join a team that works so hard to collaboratively sustain the health and diversity of our Forest.
She is joined on the Allegheny by her husband, Mike, who is retired from the U.S. Army, and their pets Taku and Abby.
Davidson grew up in Redwood City, California, before attending college and entering the U.S Army; however, both her and her husband’s family and close friends are from the Syracuse, NY area and consider the north east their home. Jamie and Mike are looking forward to doing a lot of hiking and exploring around the Forest and the surrounding communities with their Corgi, Taku. Outside of work, she enjoys travelling, watching football, and learning.
“My number one priority on the Allegheny is to continue to cultivate strong relationships throughout the Forest with our partner land managers, as well as working with and supporting communities in and around the Forest,” said Davidson. “As partners, we can optimize stewardship opportunities, natural beauty, resources, and history the Allegheny National Forest has to offer.”
Davidson, who is a lifetime leaner, holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Writing and Sociology from Viterbo University, WI; a Master of Business Administration and Master of Logistics Management degrees from the Florida Institute of Technology; a Master of Natural Resource Management and Sustainability from Virginia Tech; and is a graduate of the Forest Service senior leader program.
Additionally, she is starting a Master of Strategic Management and Executive Leadership with Penn State Smeal College of Business in the Spring of 2020.
Davidson began her career as a U.S. Army logistics officer where she supported combat operations in Iraq and conducted peacekeeping operations in Bosnia. She served on active duty for seven years and attained the rank of captain.
After the military Davidson worked in private industry for a short period and five years for the Department of the Army as a civilian budget officer at Fort Drum, NY, before joining the USDA Forest Service in 2013.
“I am thankful to my leaders, mentors, fellow employees, friends, and family who challenge me to stay outside of my comfort zone. Personal and professional development are a cornerstone for me, and I value candid feedback.” said Davidson. “I am also grateful for the unwavering support from my husband, Michael; he is my rock.”
Other Forest Service positions Davidson has held include assignments as the Alaska Regional Budget Officer, the Assistant Deputy Area Budget Coordinator for the National Forest System in the Washington Office, and the Acting Forest Supervisor for the Ottawa National Forest, MI, Eastern Region.
Davidson is also the co-lead for the Eastern Region Capital Investment Team, serves on the regional budget team, coaches’ employees in the Forest Service’s middle leader program, and maintains several formal mentorships throughout agency.
Davidson began her role as the Allegheny’s Forest Supervisor September 3, 2019.
The Allegheny National Forest Supervisor provides leadership and management oversight for personnel and administrative functions for 150 Forest Service employees on a 517,000-acre Forest.