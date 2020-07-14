Dawn Stahlman, 86, of Mayport, died July 7, 2020 at Trinity Living Center in Grove City.
Born August 21, 1933 in Hancock, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Edwin R. and Pearl M. Wood Fingado.
Mrs. Stahlman was a high school graduate.
She married Everett Stahlman on July 20, 1964. He preceded her in death on July 4, 2020.
Mrs. Stahlman was a homemaker.
She enjoyed crocheting and playing the piano as her hobbies.
Survivors include a daughter-in-law, Babette Stahlman; three granddaughters, Nicole, Megan and Robyn Stahlman; a great-grandson, Grayson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert E. Stahlman on November 9, 2003; three brothers, Harvey, Vincent and David Fingado; and a sister, Joyce Gahagen.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Furlong Funeral Home in Summerville.
Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m., with the Rev. William Cawman officiating.
Interment will be in Salem Cemetery, Frogtown, Clarion County.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
