Daylight Saving Time begins March 14

Daylight Savings Time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday (March 14) for Pennsylvanians. Before retiring for the night, many people will turn their clocks ahead an hour as DST begins early in the morning on Sunday.
DST was formally adopted in the United States on March 19, 1918, and standard time zones were created. That year, DST began on March 31 but it was repealed in 1919.
In 1942, then President Franklin D. Roosevelt enacted “year-round Daylight Saving Time” or “War Time,” which ran from February 9, 1942, to September 30, 1945. But again DST disappeared from the federal scene from 1945 to 1966, and states were able to choose to use it or not as well as to when it would begin and end for their area.
Then on January 4, 1974, then President Richard Nixon signed ‘the Emergency Daylight Saving Time Energy Conservation Act of 1973.” This had DST beginning on Jan. 6 of that year. Congress would amend the act later in the year returned the country to Standard Time on Oct. 27. DST began again on Feb. 23, 1975, and ended Oct. 26 of that year.
Even with the act, the observance of DST was inconsistent across the country. Congress then stepped in once more to make DST more uniformed across the states with the Uniform Time Act of 1966, which was signed into law by then President Lyndon B. Johnson. This law set DST to begin on the last Sunday in April and end on the last Sunday in October. The law was amended in 1986, changing the beginning of DST to the first Sunday in April. More legislation would make the time of starting and ending DST more uniform by setting those times at 2 a.m. on their respective days.
Congress would change DST once more in 2005 by extending it under the Energy Policy Act. This allowed DST to begin on the second Sunday of March and end on the first Sunday of November as of 2007.
While some states such as Hawaii and Arizona as well U.S. territories – American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands – do not observe DST.
Along with turning clocks ahead an hour Sunday morning, many area fire departments also encourage people to change the batteries in their smoke detectors this weekend as well. The beginning and ending of DST has become a “convenient reminder” of a safety habit that can save lives.