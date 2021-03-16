Daylight Saving Time flew in during the March 14 wee hours, giving Americans an extra hour of daylight in which to work, play or just plain relax.
That’s good.
But the changeovers are a perennial pain, both in March when we “spring forward” and in November when we “fall back” to Eastern Standard Time and its two subsequent months of waking up in the dark, driving home from work in the dark, and living like moles.
Four years ago, Florida validated its nickname of “The Sunshine State” by enacting a law that would put the entire state on Daylight Saving Time all year long.
Just one problem: Congress must approve. Congress has not yet approved.
But the Sunshine Protection Act, proposed by Florida’s Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, calls for not “falling back” in November and instead enjoying DST year-round, according to the CNN cable news network.
Fifteen other states — including California, which voted to make Daylight Saving Time permanent in 2018, and Washington, which did the same in 2019 — have passed similar legislation. So have Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, South Carolina, Utah, Wyoming, Arkansas, Delaware, Maine, Oregon and Tennessee. Pennsylvania is a laggard.
Rubio cited multiple benefits to extending DST, including reducing the number of car accidents Americans experience and helping reduce the risk of seasonal depression.
Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts echoed Rubio in highlighting the benefits of extending DST, including improved “public health, public safety, and mental health — especially important during this cold and dark COVID winter.”
Here in spring-is-gray Pennsylvania, that extra hour would at least forestall full darkness until most of us have sat down to supper during the dreary post-Christmas months of January and February.
But the biggest selling point would be to eliminate that twice-a-year fiddling with clock settings, relearning the mysteries of changing the display in our cars and trucks, resetting timers in poultry and dairy barns, etc.
Congress immerses itself in dumb, even dangerous, decisions that, time and again (Noticed the subtle pun, did you?) only benefit special interests, uber-wealthy campaign donors and political hacks.
A consistent year-around timekeeping system would benefit every single American, from infant to centenarian.
Let’s see if, in between spending us into oblivion and putting our elections onto trustworthy footings, Congress can shed a little light on the tag end of this harsh, COVID-tainted winter.
Daylight Saving Time all year long is a really bright idea.
— Denny Bonavita