NEW BETHLEHEM – A 57-year-old Dayton man was charged with public drunkenness stemming from an incident on March 1 at approximately 6 p.m. along Broad Street in New Bethlehem.
Police said David W. Raught was found passed out behind the air conditioning unit of the First Baptist Church. Raught was allegedly so drunk that it took multiple attempts to wake him up.
After getting up, Raught reportedly staggered to the police cruiser, almost falling a couple of times.
Police said that the outside temperature was in the 20s when Raught was discovered and it had rained and snowed the night before, putting him at risk for hyperthermia.
Charges were filed March 10 by New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.