NEW BETHLEHEM – A Dayton man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly attempted to dodge police during an attempted traffic stop Jan. 18 at approximately 7:50 p.m. along Broad Street in New Bethlehem.
Don I. Drummond, 54, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police, driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, operating a vehicle without a valid inspection or registration, and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
While on patrol along Broad Street, police said they observed a man repeatedly messing with the headlights of a vehicle parked in the Goodwill parking lot. Officers reportedly went to check on the vehicle, which had an expired inspection sticker, and the driver inside.
According to court documents, the driver, later identified as Drummond, seemed dazed and became nervous when he made eye contact with police. A traffic stop was attempted when he pulled the vehicle onto the roadway.
Drummond allegedly revved the engine and sped off, almost striking the police cruiser, and a pursuit ensued, with speeds reaching up to 85 mph.
Reports state that Drummond eventually lost control of the vehicle on a curve in the roadway near Town Run Road and struck four trees, causing the vehicle to spin and come to a stop in a nearby field. Drummond then allegedly fled into the woods on foot. He was later located at a home along Town Run Road.
While walking back to the scene of the crash, police said Drummond had trouble keeping his balance and smelled of alcohol. Drummond allegedly admitted to drinking earlier in the day and said that although he knew there were flashing lights behind him, he didn’t know he was being pulled over.
Drummond was taken into custody and transported to Clarion Hospital for blood testing.
Charges were filed Jan. 22 by New Bethlehem Police Officer Seth Taylor with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.
