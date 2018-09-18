HARRISBURG – State Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) and state Sen. Don White (R-Indiana) said yesterday (Tuesday) that two projects in northeastern Armstrong County will benefit from more than $450,000 in state grants after being approved by the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) in Harrisburg.
Projects receiving funding through the Pennsylvania Small Water and Sewer Program include:
• Dayton Borough — $253,998 grant to replace the filter and chemical feed system at the water supply plant. Specifically, the money will be used to replace two greensand filters, the chemical feed equipment, the clearwell cover and an emergency stand-by generator. The filters were originally installed in 1969 and parts for the plant are expensive and difficult to find. The total project cost is $301,998.
• Rural Valley Borough — $196,213 to rehabilitate the water treatment plant. Plans for that project include installation of a permanent cover on the sediment basin to meet state standards. The chlorine feed system, electrical conduits and piping have reached the end of their useful life and will be replaced. The total project cost is $461,200.
“Funding for these projects are vital to the overall health and safety of our water supply,” said Oberlander. “By investing in the water treatment plants in both Dayton and Rural Valley, we are seeking to improve the towns’ water supplies and enhance infrastructure within the region.”
“This is important grant funding for these communities. Providing safe and reliable water service to local residents has been one of my main goals for our area during my time in office,” White said. “This funding will support the efforts by Dayton and Rural Valley to upgrade their water systems and meet the needs of their customers. Just as important, thanks to these grants, the improvements will be made while reducing the financial burden to ratepayers.”
The Pennsylvania Small Water and Sewer Program, administered by the Commonwealth Financing Authority of the Department of Community and Economic Development, offers grants for small water and sewer infrastructure projects and can be used to assist with the construction, improvement, expansion, or rehabilitation or repair of a water supply or sanitary sewer system.
