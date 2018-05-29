District 9
Class A
Championship
DuBois Central Catholic 7,
Oswayo Valley 4
Score by innings
DCC;000;303;1;—;7
Oswayo;300;100;0;—;4
DuBois Central Catholic—7
Brandon Walker rf-c 2010, Tyler McIntosh cf 4110, Justin Miknis c-ss-p 3111, Dom Toretti lf-rf 4110, Thomas Grecco p-1b 4221, Damon Foster 3b 2000, Peter Downer lf-3b 1010, Garrett Prosper 1b-lf 4122, Noah Bloom ss-3b-ss 2110, Anthony Kness 2b 3012. Totals: 30-7-11-6.
Oswayo Valley—4
Gage Babcock ss 3000, Camden Graves c 4000, Garren Black p-1b 3100, Gavin Babcock rf-lf 3121, Jacob Karr cf-p 2111, Ryan Graves 1b-cf 2110, Theo Henry 3b 3021, Derrick Bickel lf-rf 3001, Gunner Bean 2b 3000. Totals: 26-4-6-4.
Errors: DCC 1, Oswayo 3. LOB: DCC 6, Oswayo 5. 2B: Grecco, Miknis, Gavin Babcock. 3B: McIntosh. SF: Miknis. SAC: Downer. SB: Karr, R. Graves. PO: Walker (by Black).
Pitching
DCC: Thomas Grecco-6 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO, 2 HB;Justin Miknis-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Oswayo: Garren Black-5 1/3 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO, 1 HB; Jacob Karr-1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Grecco. Losing pitcher: Black. Save: Miknis.
