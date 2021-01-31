RUSSELL — The DuBois Central Catholic girls basketball team made the long trek north to Eisenhower Saturday and ran past the hosts, 54-35, to capture its second win in three days.
The Lady Cardinals got off to a strong start, outscoring Eisenhower 16-11 in the first quarter. Central Catholic ramped up its defense even more from there and held the hosts to single-digit scoring in each of the final three quarters to come away with the 19-point win.
Freshman Kayley Risser led a trio of Lady Cardinals in double figures with a game-high 18 points. Faith Jacob and Paris Farley posted 14 and 11 points, respectively, while Jessy Frank added seven.
The win was DCC’s second of the season against Eisenhower, with the Lady Cardinals winning at home 45-30 back on Jan. 14.
Central Catholic (3-3) is back in action tonight at home when it plays host to Marion Center for Senior Night.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 54,
EISENHOWER 35
Score by Quarters
DCC 16 16 12 10 — 52
Eisenhower 11 9 7 8 — 35
DuBois Central Catholic—54
Paris Farley 4 3-3 11, Faith Jacob 7 0-1 14, Jessy Frank 2 3-7 7, Kayley Risser 8 1-3 18, Sophia Ginther 1 0-0 2, Lauren Davidson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 7-13 54.
Eisenhower—35
Bella Marino 3 1-3 7, Delaney Cahse 5 0-0 10, Lilly Smith 4 1-2; Kaitlin Sleeman 1 1-2 3, Mackenzie Dunn 2 1-2 5, Faith Donell 0 1-3 1. Totals: 15 5-12 35.
Three-pointers: DCC 1 (Risser), Eisenhower 0.
Elk Co. Catholic 48,
Cameron County 35
ST. MARYS — Elk County Catholic used a strong third quarter to help rally back from a poor start to knock off visiting Cameron County Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Raiders got off to a strong start against the Lady Crusaders on their home floor, outscoring ECC 9-1 in the opening eight minutes. Elk County countered with a strong second quarter and used a 16-12 advantage to get back within four points (21-17) at the break.
Elk County then grabbed control of the game in the third as it exploded for 23 points to turn that four-point deficit into an eight-point lead (40-32) before eventually winning by 12.
Freshman Sydney Alexander sparked that second-half comeback as she scored all of her team-high 14 points after halftime. She had 12 in ECC’s decisive third-quarter push.
Teammate Tami Geci joined her in double figures with 13 — eight of which came in the second quarter when ECC started its comeback.Lucy Klawuhn added eight, while Julia Aikens had seven, all in the second half.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 48,
CAMERON COUNTY 36
Score by Quarters
Cameron Co. 9 16 11 4 — 36
ECC 1 16 23 8 — 48
Cameron County—36
Hailey Hilfiger 5 4-16 14, Kaelee Bresslin 4 2-2 11, Mikenna Farabaugh 0 0-0 0, Taylor Lamont 0 0-0 0, Mallory McKimm 3 0-0 8, Morgan Lorenzo 0 0-0 0, Reggie Goodrow 1 0-0 3. Totals: 13 6-8 38.
Elk County Catholic—48
Gabby Weisner 0 0-2 0, Lucy Klawuhn 3 2-3 8, Abby Hasselman 0 0-0 0, Tami Geci 3 7-10 13, Sydney Alexander 6 2-2 14, Tori Newton 2 2-2 6, Brooke Bauer 0 0-0 0, Julia Aikens 2 2-2 7. Totals: 16 15-21 48.
Three-pointers: Cameron Co. 4 (Bresslin, McKimm 2, Goodrow), ECC 1 (Aikens).