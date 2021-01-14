DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic girls basketball team used a big second-quarter run to seize control of its game against Eisenhower Thursday en route to a 45-30 victory.
The teams played to a 10-10 tie after one quarter, but DCC outscored Eisenhower 17-2 in the second to take a 27-12 advantage into the break. The Lady Cardinals carried that momentum into the second half, where they won the third 16-7 to build a commanding 43-19 lead.
Central’s strong push in the middle of the game proved key, as Eisenhower closed the game strong, outscoring DCC 11-2 in the fourth. However, it was too little, too late as DCC came away with the 15-point victory.
Faith Jacob led DCC with 14 points and nine rebounds. Jessy Frank and Sophia Ginther each had eight points, while Kayley Risser chipped in seven.
The Lady Cardinals are back in action tonight at Karns City.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 45,
EISENHOWER 30
Score by Quarters
Eisenhower 10 2 7 11 — 30
DCC 10 17 16 2 — 45
Eisenhower—30
Bella Marino 5 2-3 14, Delaney Chase 4 1-2 9, Lilly Smyth 0 0-0 0, Kaitlin Sleeman 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Dunn 1 1-2 3, Faith Donnell 1 2-2 4, November Dunn 0 0-0 0. 11 6-9 30.
DCC—45
Paris Farley 2 0-0 4, Faith Jacob 6 2-2 14, Jessy Frank 3 2-2 8, Kayley Risser3 1-2 7, Sophia Ginther 4 0-08, Rose Whipple 0 3-4 3, JoAnne Case 0 0-0 0, Lauren Davidson 0 1-2 1, Sara Hugler 0 0-0 0, Kourtney Zatsick 0 0-0 0, Haley Semancik 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 9-12 45.
Three-pointers: Eisenhower 2 (Marino 2), DCC 0.
Elk Co. Catholic 55,
Smethport 25
ST. MARYS — Elk County Catholic jumped out to an 18-8 lead after one quarter against Smethport Thursday night and never looked back as the Lady Crusaders came away with a 55-25 victory.
The Lady Crusaders held Smethport to single-digit scoring in all four quarters, including just two in the second quarter.
Julia Aikens led ECC with 15 points and seven steals, while Sydney Alexander had 11 points and eight rebounds. Tami Geci had eight points and Hope Farley chipped in six.
Elk County is back in action Saturday when it hosts Johnsonburg at noon.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 55,
SMETHPORT 20
Score by Quarters
Smethport 8 2 9 4 — 25
ECC 18 13 17 7 — 55
Smethport—20
Brooklynn Burt 0 0-0 0, Jaidyn Goodman 0 0-0 0, Abby Lutz 2 0-0 4, Elizabeth H. 3 2-2 8, Salena Williams 0 0-0 0, Kaelin Love 0 0-0 0, Sabrina Tanner 4 1-2 9, Danielle Nelson 1 2-2 4, Coryn McClain 0 0-2 0. Totals: 10 5-8 25.
ECC—55
Julia Aikens 7 0-0 15, Tami Geci 2 4-4 8, Sydney Alexander 4 3-4 11, Tori Newton 1 0-0 2, Lucy Klawuhn 2 0-0 5, Hope Farley 3 0-0 6, Moira Stanisch 0 0-0 0, Allison Geci 0 0-0 0, Emily Mourer 1 0-0 2, Gabby Weisner 1 1-1 3, Abby Hasselman 0 0-0 0, Syd Oleary 1 0-0 3. Totals: 22 8-9 55.
Three-pointers: Smethport 0, ECC 3 (Aikens, Klawuhn, Oleary).