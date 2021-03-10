EMPORIUM – DuBois Central Catholic had its season come to an end Wednesday night, as the Cardinals lost to Cameron County, 53-41, in the District 9 Class A boys basketball playoff quarterfinals.
DCC, the seventh seed, hung tough early against the second-seeded Red Raiders, trailing by only six points at halftime. Cameron County extended its advantage to 10 by the end of the third quarter, with the Raiders ultimately leading by double digits the rest of the way.
Both sides started slow, producing a 6-6 tie to start the second quarter. Led by Caden Beldin, Cameron County tried taking control before a steal and finish by Jalen Kosko cut DCC’s deficit to 18-16.
After pushing their margin to six at the break, the Raiders pulled away in the third, paced by 10 points from Camdyn Allison in the frame. Allison’s two 3-balls headlined the quarter, moving the Raiders’ margin to double digits.
A strong finish by DCC’s Alec Srock brought the Cardinals to within eight before two more Cameron County points gave the Raiders a 34-24 cushion to start the fourth.
From there, Cameron County never looked back, with a traditional three-point play by Srock acting as DCC’s most promising play of the final frame. Moments later, Srock fouled out with more than five minutes to play, compounding the Cardinals’ struggles on the offensive end.
Methodically draining the clock with lengthy possessions, Cameron County comfortably closed out a 12-point victory, advancing to Friday’s Class A semifinals against Johnsonburg.
Beldin led all scorers with 16 points, serving as one of three Raiders to reach double figures. Allison followed with 12 points while Hayden Brown added 10 points in the win.
Srock paced DCC with 15 points followed by eight points from Kosko.