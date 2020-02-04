CURWENSVILLE — The DuBois Central Catholic girls basketball team slowly pulled away from Curwensville on its way to a 39-26 victory on the road Tuesday.
The Lady Cardinals, who pushed their winning streak to three with the victory, led 7-5 after one quarter of play before taking a 17-12 lead into the half behind a pair of three-pointers in the second quarter from Maia Cogley, who finished with a game-high 11 points.
DuBois Central Catholic (10-11) then held a 13-11 edge in the third quarter before closing out the game with a 10-3 advantage in the final quarter of play.
Martina Swalligan added 10 points in the win for the Lady Cardinals, while Shayleigh Gulvas followed with eight.
The visitors also got five points from Paris Farley behind a three-pointer.
DuBois Central will look to move to .500 on the year as it closes out the season Feb. 12 on the road against Clarion.
In other games Tuesday:
Kane 44,
Brockway 34
KANE — A poor second-half performance doomed Brockway as it suffered a 44-34 loss on the road against Kane Tuesday night.
The loss snapped a three-game winning steak for the Lady Rovers that included a 47-38 home win over Kane Jan. 27.
Brockway (11-8) trailed by just one (30-29) at the half before being outscored 13-5 in the third quarter.
The fourth quarter the teams combine for just one point, as the Lady Wolves were able to hit a free throw to bring the final margin to 10 points.
Danielle Wood led the Lady Rovers with 13 points along with four assists, while Selena Buttery added a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.
Morgan Lindemuth followed with eight points in the loss, while Macie Smith grabbed eight rebounds.
Brockway head coach Dick Esposito noted that his team was doomed by foul trouble, as Lindemuth and Buttery were forced to sit out large portions of the second and third quarters.
Brockway is back in action today on the road against Redbank Valley before returning home to take on Ridgway on Senior Night Friday.
The winner of Friday’s game will lock up the second seed for the South Division heading into the AML playoffs and will earn a date with Elk County Catholic, the top seed form the North, in the opening round.
Punxsutawney 43,
St. Marys 37
ST. MARYS — The Lady Dutch suffered their second loss of the season at the hands of Punxsutawney, falling 43-37 at home Tuesday night.
St. Marys (14-5) trailed 10-7 after the opening quarter before battling back to tie the game at 18 heading into the half.
The visiting Lady Chucks then held an 11-9 edge in the third quarter to retake the lead before closing out the win with a 14-10 fourth quarter advantage.
Kyla Johnson led the Lady Dutch with 13 points behind four three-pointers, one in each quarter, while Kaylee Muccio and Allison Schlimm added six points apiece in the loss.
Three free-throw line proved to be a key difference in the game, as Punxsy went 10-of-19 at the foul line while St. Marys finished the night just 3-of-8 from the line.
St. Marys will look to bounce back Saturday as it travels to face crosstown foe Elk County Catholic.