DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic girls basketball team used a big third-quarter push to upend visiting A-C Valley, 50-40, Tuesday night.
The Lady Cardinals went to the half trailing by a point (16-15) but exploded on the offense end in the third quarter — outscoring the Lady Falcons 25-11 to take a 40-26 lead into the fourth.
A-C Valley won the final eight minutes 13-10, but DCC’s strong third quarter proved too much to overcome as the Lady Cardinals came away with the 10-point win to improve to 8-11 on the season.
Central Catholic was led by the senior trio of Maia Cogley (18), Shayleigh Gulvas (17) and Jordy Kosko (13) who accounted for 48 of their team’s 50 points. Cogley and Gulvas had 11 and 10 points, respectively, in the DCC’s huge third quarter that proved to be the difference in the game.
The Lady Cardinals are back in action tonight at home against Johnsonburg.