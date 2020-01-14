RIDGWAY — The DuBois Central Catholic girls basketball team held off a furious fourth-quarter rally by Ridgway to secure a 42-40 victory on the road Tuesday night.
The Lady Cardinals took a 32-19 lead into the final quarter of play before the home side came storming back with a 21-10 edge in the fourth to fall just short of the comeback win.
DuBois Central (5-9) got a trio of double-digit performances from Shayleigh Gulvas, Maia Cogley and Martina Swalligan in the victory.
Gulvas led the way with 15 points, while Swalligan followed with 12 and Cogley finished with 11 points in the win.
The Lady Cardinals led 12-9 after the opening quarter before taking a 19-13 lead into the half then building on their lead with a 13-6 edge in the third quarter.
Gabby Rohr led Ridgway (7-4) with 10 points while Christina Fullem chipped in nine in the loss.
Ridgway is back in action Thursday as it hosts Elk County Catholic, while DCC visits Sheffield Friday.
In other girls basketball action Tuesday:
St. Marys 58,
Kane 38
KANE — The St. Marys girls basketball team captured its second lopsided win of season at Kane Tuesday night, pulling away from the Lady Wolves for a 58-38 victory.
Kane opened strong on its home floor, though, and led the Lady Dutch 16-11 after the opening eight minutes. It was all Lady Dutch from there, as St. Marys held the Lady Wolves to just 22 points the rest of the night.
The St. Marys defense held Kane to single digits in each of the final three quarters as it outscored the Lady Wolves 47-22 in the final 24 minutes. Most of that damage was done in the second half after the Lady Dutch took a slim 26-24 lead into the break.
The Lady Dutch started to roll in the third, winning the quarter 16-9 before outscoring Kane 16-5 in the fourth.
St. Marys (11-1) once again featured a balanced offensive attack that saw nine of the 10 players who hit the court score. Kaylee Muccio and Kyla Johnson each finished with 13 points to lead the way, with Johnson hitting three 3-pointers.
Megan Quesenberry added 11 points for the Lady Dutch, while Maria Chiappelli chipped in six.
Kane’s Sarri Swanson led all scorers with 24 points, including a 16-for-18 performance at the free throw line.
St. Marys opened the season with a 57-27 win at Kane in the Kane Tip-off Tournament.
The Lady Dutch travel to Punxsutawney tonight.