DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 8,
JOHNSONBURG 0
Score by Innings
J'burg;000;000;0;—;0
DCC;221;003;0;—;8
Johnsonburg - 0
Kacey Raubenstrauch cf 3000, Austin Green p-2b 3000, Neil MacDonald ss 3000, Johnny Mitchell 2b-3b-c 2000, Ben Freeburg dh 2000, Wade Steis c 0000, Jake Wickett lf 0000, Zach Zameroski 3b-rf-3b 2000, Paul Gresco 1b-rf 3010, Gavin Elmquist rf-p 1000, Tyler Singer 1b 2000, Daunte Allegretto lf-p 3000. Totals: 24-0-1-0.
DuBois Central Catholic - 8
Tyler McIntosh 3321, Brandon walker rf-c3223, Justin Miknis c-ss-p 0001, Dom Torretti lf-p 3000, Zach Edwards rf 0000, Garrett Prosper 1b 4001, Thomas Grecco p-3b 2000, Noah Bloom ss-rf-ss 3000, Anthony Kness 3b-lf 2210, Damon Foster 2b 3112. Totals: 23-8-6-8.
Errors: J'burg 1, DCC 4. LOB: J;burg 7, DCC 6. 2B: Walker, Foster. SF: Miknis. SAC: Zameroski. SB: McIntosh.
Pitching
J'burg: •Austin Green-0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Gavin Elmquist-1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO; Daunte Allegretto-4 1/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
• Green started and pitched to 2 batters before being relieved.
DCC: Thomas Grecco-4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 10 SO; Dom Torretti-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 So; Justin Miknis-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Grecco. Losing pitcher: Green.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.