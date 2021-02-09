CURWENSVILLE — The DuBois Central Catholic boys basketball team used a huge third quarter Tuesday night to run past host Curwensville, 67-37, at Patton Hall.
The teams played to a 10-10 tie in the opening eight minutes, then DCC used a 19-14 second quarter to take a five-point lead (29-24) into the half. The Cardinals broke the game wide open in the third quarter, outscoring Curwensville 27-4 to take a commanding 56-28 lead en route to the 30-point victory.
Ten different Cardinals scored in the victory, led by Damon Foster’s 17 points. Dante Armanini (13) and Jalen Kosko (11) joined Foster in double figures, while Alec Srock added eight.
Ty Terry led Curwensville with a game-high 23 points.
The Cardinals are back in action Thursday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 67,
CURWENSVILLE 37
Score by Quarters
DCC 10 19 27 11 — 67
Curwensville 10 14 4 9 — 37
DuBois Central Catholic — 67
Harrison Starr 3 0-0 6, Ethan Kness 1 0-1 2, Jalen Kosko 5 1-2 11, Alec Srock 2 4-4 8, Dante Armanini 6 1-3 13, Damon Foster 6 2-3 17, Loren Way 0 0-0 0, Peyton Maurer 1 0-0 2, AJ Jenkin 0 0-0 0, Brendan Parley 1 0-0 2, Dylan Hanna 2 0-0 4, Andrew Green 0 0-0 0, Ben Gritzer 1 0-0 2. Totals: 28 8-13 67.
Curwensville — 37
Ty Terry 8 2-4 23, Landon Swatsworth 0 1-2 1, Tyler Lee 0 0-0 0, Scott Condon 1 3-4 5, Michael Lezzer 0 0-0 0, Carson Spencer 0 4-6 4, Trevor Lansberry 0 3-3 3, Jayson Rowles 0 1-4 1. Totals: 9 14-23 37.
Three-pointers: DCC 3 (Foster 3); Curwensville 5 (Terry 5).
Elk Co. Catholic 61,
Galeton 24
GALETON — Coming off a big win Monday against Cameron County, the Elk County Catholic boys basketball team made quick work of host Galeton Tuesday in a 61-24 victory.
The Crusaders raced out to a 17-6 lead after one quarter and led 35-16 at the break before putting the mercy rule into effect in the third with a 21-4 frame,
A dozen Crusaders scored in the victory led by the duo of Mason McAllister and Mark Kraus, who had 16 and 15 points, respectively. Luke Jansen added nine points.
The Crusaders won the JV game 60-19. James Foradora led the way with nine points.
Elk County (11-1) hosts Johnsonburg on for Senior Night on Saturday.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 61,
GALETON 24
Score by Quarters
ECC 17 18 21 5 — 61
Galeton6 10 4 4 — 24
Elk County Catholic—61
Luke Jansen 3 1-2 9, Jordan DePrator 0 2-2 2, Mason McAllister 7 2-2 16 Mark Kraus 6 0-0 15, Charlie Breindel 1 1-2 3, Jordan Wasko 1 0-2 3, Joe Wolfe 1 0-0 2, Tommy Slay 2 0-0 4, Joe Tettis 1 0-0 2, Michael Jacobs 0 01-2 1, Cole Piccirillo 0 0-0 0, Cameron Klebacha 0 0-0 0, Adam Straub 1 0-0 2, David Anderson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 7-12 61.
Galeton—24
Noah Shutt 0 0-0 0, TY Stover 8 0-0 16, Trey Kalocinski 1 2-2 4, Gavin Sykora 1 0-0 2, Xander Popp 1 0-0 2, Kaleb Grabowski 1 0-0 2, Matthew Smith 0 0-0 0, Aiden Whipple 0 0-0 0, Zach Pagano 0 0-0 0, Braiden Cimino 0 0-0 0, Levi Evans 0 0-0 0, John Martin 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 2-2 24.
Three-pointers: ECC 6 (Jansen 2, Kraus 3, Wasko), Galeton 0.
St. Marys 55,
Northern Potter 24
ST. MARYS — St. Marys jumed out to a 17-5 lead after one quarter Tuesday night against Northern Potter and never looked back in a 55-24 victory.
The Flying Dutchmen held NoPo to five points or less in three of the four quarters while scoring 11 or more themselves in all four.
St. Marys got a balanced scoring attack, one that saw 12 different players find the scorebook. Vini Nunes was the lone Dutchman to reach double figures with 11. Ryan Bille had eight, while Luke Lasko and Drake Caskey each added seven.
The Dutchmen won the JV game 55-21, with the duo of Augie Secco and Tanner Fox each scoring nine points to lead the way,
St. Marys hits the court again on Thursday at Ridgway.
ST. MARYS 55,
NORTHERN POTTER 24
Score by Quarters
NoPo 5 4 10 5 — 24
St. Marys 17 11 13 14 — 55
Northern Potter—24
Benway 2 0-0 4, Langworth 0 0-2 0, Kosa 0 0-0 0, Moore 1 0-0 2, Brown 2 0-0 4, Kidelighter 0 0-0 0, Slawson 4 4-4 14, Lehman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 4-6 24.
St. Marys—55
Ryan Bille 3 0-0 8, Holden Housler 2 0-0 4, Christian Coudriet 0 1-2 1, Anthony Nedzinski 0 0-0 0, Tyler Mitchell 1 0-1 2, Tanner Fox 0 0-0 0, Vini Nunes 3 5-6 11, Mitchell Reiter 1 2-2 4, Hunter Hetrick 1 1-3 3, Josh Robinson 0 1-2 1, Luke Lasko 3 0-0 7, Bryce Walker 1 0-0 3, Drake Caskey 2 2-2 7, Isaac Schlimm 2 0-0 4. Totals: 19 12-18 55.
Three-pointers: NoPo 2 (Slawson), St. Marys 5 (Bille, Lasko, Walker, Caskey).
MONDAY
Elk Co. Catholic 54,
Cameron County 39
ST. MARYS — Elk County Catholic and Cameron County squared off in a battle of one-loss teams Monday night, and it was the host Crusaders who rallied from an early deficit to run past the Red Raiders, 54-39.
Cameron County (10-2) came out of the gate strong, building an 11-2 lead after one quarter on ECC’s home court. That deficit did little to deter ECC, which got its offense going in the second quarter and outscored the Red Raiders, 19-10, to pull even at the half (21-21).
The Crusaders (10-1) carried that momentum over into the second half and seized control of the game with a 17-9 third quarter before closing out the win in the fourth with a similar 16-9 advantage.
Overall, ECC outscored Cameron 52-28 in the final three quarters. Luke Jansen powered the Crusaders’ second half charge, scoring 14 of his game-high 17 points after the break.
Teammates Mark Kraus (12), Mason McAllister (10) and Charlie Breindel (10) all joined Jansen in double figures. Kraus and Breindel each had five points in the second quarter when ECC started its comeback.
Cadin Beldin led the Raiders with 15 points, while Dylan Guido and Hayden Brown had 11 and 10, respectively.
The Crusaders won the JV game 47-30. Jordan Wasko (11) and Joe Tettis (10) each scored in double figures for ECC.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 54,
CAMERON COUNTY 39
Score by Quarters
Cameron Co. 11 10 9 9 — 39
ECC 2 19 17 16 — 54
Cameron County—39
Camdyn Allison 0 1-2 1, Dylan Guido 4 1-1 11, Caden Beldin 6 2-4 15, Gavin Morton 1 0-0 2, Hayden Brown 4 0-0 10, Brevin Lewis 0 0-0 0, Devin Fowler 0 0-0 0, Gannon Horning 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 4-7 39.
ECC—54
Luke Jansen 6 2-2 17, Jordan DePrator 0 0-0 0, Mason McAllister 5 0-0 10, Mark Kraus 4 2-2 12, Charlie Breindel 2 5-6 10, Joe Wolfe 0 0-0 0, Tommy Slay 1 3-4 5, Joe Tettis 0 0-0 0, Michael Jacobs 0 0-0 0, Adam Straub 0 0-0 0, David Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 12-14 54.
Three-pointers: Cameron Co. 5 (Guido 2, Beldin, Brown 2), ECC 6 (Jansen 3, Kraus 2, Breindel).
Moniteau 51,
Brockway 42
WEST SUNBURY — The Brockway boys basketball enjoyed a strong start and finish Monday night against Moniteau, but the middle two quarters did in the Rovers in a 51-42 loss to the Warriors.
Both teams came out firing on all cylinders, with host Moniteau grabbing a 16-15 lead after the opening eight minutes.
Unfortunately for the Rovers, they struggled to find the hoop over the ensuing 16 minutes as Moniteau outscored Brockway 23-10 in the second and third quarters to take a 39-25 lead.
Brockway found its groove again in the fourth and put up 17 points. However, that late charge only chipped five points off the Warriors’ lead after the quarters, as the Rovers’ struggles in the middle two quarters proved too much to overcome.
The Rovers host Brookville on Friday.
MONITEAU 51,
BROCKWAY 42
Score by Quarters
Brockway 15 6 4 17 — 42
Moniteau 16 13 10 12 — 51
Brockway—42
Aiden Bullers 6 1-3 14, Marcus Bennett 1 0-2 3, Noah Adams 4 0-1 8, Marcus Copelli 2 0-0 5, Lewis Painter 3 4-5 10, Jared Marchiori 0 0-0 0, Austin Schmader 1 0-0 2, Alex Carlson 0 0-1 0. Totals: 17 5-12 42.
Moniteau—51
Williams 2 1-2 5, Mershimer 3 2-3 8, Scriven 4 0-2 10, Jewart 4 1-2 10, Pry 3 0-0 9, Diaz 2 2-4 7, Kelly 0 0-0 0, Thompson 1 0-1 2. Totals: 19 6-14 51.
Three-pointers: Brockway 3 (Bullers, Bennett, Copelli), Moniteau 7 (Scriven 2, Jewart, Pry 3, Diaz).