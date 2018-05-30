DISTRICT 9
CLASS A
THIRD-PLACE GAME
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 9, A-C VALLEY 1
Score by innings
A-C Valley;000;001;0;—;1
DCC;002;007;x;—;9
A-C Valley—1
Emily Wetzel ss 3100, Sydney Rankin cf 3000, Cami McNany c 2020, Kylee Eaton 1b 3011, Kelsie Terwilliger 2b 3000, Andrea Meals 3b 3010, Sydnie Schmidt p 3000, Brogan Armagost lf 3000, Myia Page rf 2000. Totals: 25-1-4-1.
DuBois Central Catholic—9
Ashley Wruble p 2200, Shayleigh Gulvas ss 4121, Carley Semanick rf 4123, Mia Meholick c 4010, Alyssa Bitner 1b 3110, Maia Cogley 3121, Chelsea Busatto dp 3121, Jordan Kosko cf 3112, Gabby Sabatose 1100, Natasha Kunselman ph 0000. Totals: 28-9-11-8.
Errors: A-C Valley 3, DCC 1. LOB: A-C Valley 4, DCC 5. 2B: Meholick. 3B: Semanick.
Pitching
A-C Valley: Sydnie Schmidt-6 IP, 11 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO.
DCC: Ashley Wruble-7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO.
Winning pitcher: Wruble. Losing pitcher: Schmidt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.