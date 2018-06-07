PIAA PLAYOFFS
QUARTERFINALS
CLAYSBURG-KIMMEL 5, DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 4
Score by Innings
DCC;300;000;1;—;4
C-K;000;104;x;—;5
DuBois Central Catholic—4
Ashley Wruble p 3120, Shayleigh Gulvas ss 3100, Carley Semancik rf 4111, Mia Meholick c 3111, Alyssa Bitner 1b 4010, Maia Cogley 2b 3001, Chelsea Busatto dp 1000, Jordy Kosko cf 1000, Natasha Kunselman ph 1000, Madison Nasuti 2010, Gabby Sabatose (flex) 3b. Totals: 25-4-6-3.
Claysburg-Kimmel—5
Emily Claar ss 2110, Raelynne Grabill 2100, Madison Knisley 1b-p 2210, Mikalynn Bauman cf 3122, Harleigh Cavender c 3001, Haileigh Reed 3b 3001, Madison Frye dp 3000, Corryne Weyandt lf 1000, Jazmin Kennedy rf-1b 2000, Olivia Bushore (flex) p, Megan Hartman (flex) rf. Totals: 21-5-4-4.
Errors: DCC 3, C-K 0. LOB: DCC 9, C-K 2. 2B: Bauman. HR: Meholick. SF: Cogley.
Pitching
DCC: Ashley Wruble-6 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO.
C-K: Olivia Bushore-1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 0 SO. Madison Knisley-6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Knisley. Losing pitcher: Wruble.
