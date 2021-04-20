ST. MARYS — It was an onslaught at the plate for the DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals Tuesday against the Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders Tuesday afternoon at Benzinger Park, as the visitors came in and scored 18 runs on 17 hits in an 18-5 contest that lasted five innings.
Kayley Risser and Chelsea Busatto each had three hits and five RBIs on the day — with one of Risser’s hits being a two-run home run. Melia Mitskavich also had a two-run homer.
“Our girls take some time when the opposing team — and it was the second time in the last three or four games — when they pitch one of their pitchers that are slower, we have trouble staying back on the ball,” DCC head coach George Heigel said. “And it seemed to work for them for an inning or so. But as we turned over the lineup and they get to see it a second time, it’s time to square the ball up and they did that.”
Busatto drove in the first two runs of the day in the top of the first inning on a single up the middle. But the Lady Crusaders answered back Sydney Alexander drove in Lydia Anderson on a single to make close the DCC lead to 2-1.
Unfortunately for the home team, that’s as close to the lead as they’d get. Risser doubled down the left field line to plate Jess Frank in the top of the second, giving the Cardinals a 3-1 lead. Mia Meholick then singled to bring in Risser and Meholick herself scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-1 DCC.
After the Lady Crusaders couldn’t get anything going in the bottom of the second, DuBois scored eight runs and sent 12 batters to the plate in the top of the third — putting things out of reach with a 13-1 lead. The inning was highlighted by Risser’s three run homer to center and Mitskavich’s two-run bomb — also to center field.
“Glad to see the home runs,” Heigel said. “We talk about hitting home runs in practice and I tell the girls to trust the process. We give them so many swings every night ... and we still work on the core. The weight room is a big part of what we do and it’s translating. They’re hitting the ball hard and long. Our goal is to top our home run total two years ago — which was 28. I don’t know if we’re going to make it. Playing all those games at Heindl (Field), it’s tough to him them out of there at 218, 220 (feet).”
The Cardinals got the lead up to 16-1 in the top of the fourth inning, with the potential 15-run mercy rule in play. But ECC fought back in the bottom of the fourth inning with Ellie Baron doubling and then scoring on a fielder’s choice by Tessa Fledderman that made it 16-2 and thus extended the game into the fourth inning.
DuBois Central Catholic tacked on two more runs in the top of the fifth as Lauren Davidson had an RBI double and Risser singled for her fifth RBI of the day. Down 18-2, the Lady Crusaders scored three more runs before the 10-run mercy rule kicked in and made the game an 18-5 final.
“They’re a good hitting team and a good fielding team,” Lady Crusader head coach Eric Weisner said about DuBois Central Catholic. “They’re not ranked in the state for no reason — they’re a good team all around ... We just tried to throw them off-balance a little bit with a different pitcher. It seemed to work for the most part. We had a couple of fielding errors that gave up some runs in the very beginning.”
Heigel said it was a great all around effort. Madison Hoyt also got the win from the circle — throwing three innings and only allowing three hits and one run.
“I’m happy with our hitting all the way up and down the lineup,” Heigel said. “Our infield is making defensive plays. They’re making the standard plays, catching the ball and throwing it ... We’re hitting it and I hope we keep hitting it. I hope we haven’t peaked in our batting and it just keeps getting better. And we get Mo (Tyler) back here in a couple of weeks here. She started physical therapy. When she’s back — I mean, we’re a nice team now — but she will make us a formidable single A team.”
Weisner said even in defeat, he was happy with way his team hit at the plate — as many hits were unfortunately right to DCC players. However, there were obviously things they’ll need to continue to improve on.
“We put bat on ball the entire game,” Weisner said. “That’s what I preach to the kids — put the bat on the ball and good things will happen eventually. I think we ended up with two strikeouts in the game. That’s fantastic ... I’d like to see us a little more aggressive on the bases. I think we left (runners) out there today that we possibly could’ve (scored) ... Early, I thought we had some opportunities. But the kids are learning and growing and I think we’ll definitely be ready by districts to face anyone.”
The Cardinals improved to 9-0 on the year and are schedule to play at St. Marys on Thursday.
“I’m happy with the season so far,” Heigel said. “Hopefully we get to play Thursday night and we’ll be back up here playing a really good team — probably the best team on our schedule in St. Marys. We’re looking forward to facing their pitcher (Kendall) Young.”
The Lady Crusaders fell to 6-3 and travel to Bradford on Friday.
“This team does not quit,” Weisner said. “The girls are not afraid of anybody. They’ll step on the field with anybody and give it their all. They’re a great group to coach, just a fun bunch of girls.”
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 18,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 5, 5 innings
Score by Innings
DCC 238 32 — 18
ECC 100 13 — 5
DuBois Central Catholic—18
Kayley Risser cf 5235, Emma Suplizio 3b 5220, Mia Meholick c 4211, Shyanne Lundy 1b 3321, Chelsea Busatto lf 4135, Melia Mitskavich dp 3222, Madison Hoyt p 3121, Lydia Morgan p 1000, Jessy Frank ss 2110, Eva Bloom ss 0100, Lauren Davidson 2b 3311, Emily Joseph rf (flex) 0000. Totals: 33-18-17-16.
Elk County Catholic—5
Lucy Klawuhn ss 3110, Gabby Weisner cf 3111, Lydia Anderson lf-1b 3210, Emily Mourer 1b-p 3020, Sydney Alexander 3b 3011, Ellie Baron 2b-lf 3110, Tessa Fledderman dp 2011, Caitlyn Vollmer c 2000, Elizabeth Anderson rf 2000, Katherine Kirst p (flex) 0000, Raegan Weaver p (flex) 0000. Totals: 24-5-8-3.
Errors: DCC 3, ECC 4. LOB: DCC 5, ECC 4. 2B: Busatto 2, Davidson, Hoyt, Risser; Baron. HR: Risser, Mitskavich. SB: Davidson 2, Suplizio 2, Lundy 2, Busatto, Frank; Klawuhn. HBP: Frank (by Weaver).
Pitching
DCC: Madison Hoyt-3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Lydia Morgan-2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
ECC: Katherine Kirst-2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Raegan Weaver-1 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB; Emily Mourer-2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Hoyt. Losing pitcher: Kirst.